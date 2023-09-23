Brian Houston teases new book

Brian Houston has hinted that he is putting pen to paper after being cleared of charges that he concealed his father's sexual abuse from the authorities.

The Hillsong founder wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm writing my story. It's a big job and may take a while. But gee there's a lot to praise God about."

A few days ago, Houston wrote on his Instagram account that he was enjoying preaching again: "Preaching to help people is a great joy. I intend to keep doing it as much and as often as I can."

And last week on X, Houston wrote: "We are coming back!"

Houston stood trial earlier this year accused of covering up abuse committed by his father, Frank Houston, against a young boy.

Frank Houston died in 2004 without ever being charged for his crimes.

Brian Houston was acquitted in August. Following this, News.com.au reports that his legal team has submitted an application to the courts asking the state to pay his legal bill.

A hearing has been set for 7 December to hear legal arguments about the awarding of costs.

After being acquitted last month, Houston said he would always feel "very sad" about the people hurt by his father's abuse but also claimed that the charges against himself had been a "targeted attack".

"If I wasn't Brian Houston from Hillsong, this charge would never have happened," he said.