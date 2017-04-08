Bible Verses About Worry and Anxiety: 6 Things God Will Say to Your Worries Today

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Oasis Of Peace

Worry seems to be the most common problem that people face, even Christians. Worry seems like a small problem but when unchecked it can cause great concerns for us, our health, our spiritual walk and our faith.

Why do people worry? The Greek derivative for worry comes from the root merimna (μέριμνα) which gives the picture of being pulled from different sides. That's what happens when we worry- we're in one place doing one thing, but our mind is fixated in another completely.

Worry slows us down and tears down joy and peace. It causes us to magnify and reflect on concerns in a way that belittles God's control and goodwill. When we worry, what we're really saying is that the solution to our problems are ourselves and not God.

Thankfully God gives us many scriptures in the Bible that bring us assurance and break down our worry. Moreover, He proves is many times by making them real in our life. If you are struggling with worry today, here are six scriptures that will speak to your worries today.

Matthew 6:25-27 "Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life?

John 14:27 Peace I leave with you;my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you.Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.

Colossians 3:15 And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful.

Psalm 55:22 Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved

Proverbs 12:25 Anxiety in a man's heart weighs him down, but a good word makes him glad.

Philippians 4:6-7 do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.