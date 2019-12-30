Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal says her daughter's death is a 'victory story'

Staff writer
Kalley Heiligenthal

Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal has posted a moving tribute to her two-year-old daughter after she tragically died just before Christmas. 

Writing on Instagram, Heiligenthal said that although Olive was missed by the family, they were looking forward to the day they are reunited in Heaven.

Despite the tragedy, she said that they were believing in Jesus' goodness "now more than ever".  

"Olive, we miss you, love you so much and we'll see you soon," she wrote.

"We know now more than ever that King Jesus is good and His every word is worth believing and following at any cost. That's the song we'll sing until we're with you again and we finally sing it together. We cannot wait.

"It's a new day, and we're awake for it. This is a victory story." 

The post was written alongside a photo of Olive's older sister Elsie and dad Andrew gazing out across a mountain view.

Olive died after she unexpectedly stopped breathing, prompting her family to ask the global church to pray for her resurrection - a prayer request that divided opinion among Christians. 

After a week of prayer, the family announced that they were moving forward with plans to hold a memorial for Olive. 

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family deal with unexpected costs has raised over $70,000.

Most Read

  1. Gunman opens fire in Texas church before being shot dead, surrounded by armed congregants

  2. Wife of pastor who drowned with two kids says all three could swim

  3. The New Year I came out

  4. Mother offered full-term abortion because her son had Down's syndrome

  5. Transgenderism's denial of biology started with same-sex marriage

  6. Vikings didn't just murder monks and pillage monasteries – they helped spread Christianity too

  7. Terrorist group claims to have killed 11 Christian aid workers in Nigeria

  8. New Year Honours for new Bishop of Dover and Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi

  9. Criminal inquiry a possibility for vicar accused of spiritual abuse

More News

  1. notre-dame

    Notre-Dame has only '50 per cent chance' of being fully restored - church official

  2. vikings-season-3-episode-7

    Vikings didn't just murder monks and pillage monasteries – they helped spread Christianity too

  3. nigeria

    Terrorist group claims to have killed 11 Christian aid workers in Nigeria

  4. dreams

    All year resolutions

  5. rowan-williams

    Climate crisis is 'everybody's problem' - Rowan Williams

  6. abortion

    Mother offered full-term abortion because her son had Down's syndrome

  7. the-ghattas-family

    'I feel safe again' - Christian family enjoy Christmas at home for the first time in eight years