Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal says her daughter's death is a 'victory story'

Bethel worship leader Kalley Heiligenthal has posted a moving tribute to her two-year-old daughter after she tragically died just before Christmas.

Writing on Instagram, Heiligenthal said that although Olive was missed by the family, they were looking forward to the day they are reunited in Heaven.

Despite the tragedy, she said that they were believing in Jesus' goodness "now more than ever".

"Olive, we miss you, love you so much and we'll see you soon," she wrote.

"We know now more than ever that King Jesus is good and His every word is worth believing and following at any cost. That's the song we'll sing until we're with you again and we finally sing it together. We cannot wait.

"It's a new day, and we're awake for it. This is a victory story."

The post was written alongside a photo of Olive's older sister Elsie and dad Andrew gazing out across a mountain view.

Olive died after she unexpectedly stopped breathing, prompting her family to ask the global church to pray for her resurrection - a prayer request that divided opinion among Christians.

After a week of prayer, the family announced that they were moving forward with plans to hold a memorial for Olive.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family deal with unexpected costs has raised over $70,000.