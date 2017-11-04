Bethany Hamilton reflects on shark attack anniversary: 'God can truly turn pain into beauty'

Despite the challenges she faced after the shark attack, Bethany Hamilton would not change a thing about her life. (PHOTO: Instagram/Bethany Hamilton)

God has the ability to transform horrific incidents into wonderful opportunities, and this is exactly what He did in the life of "Soul Surfer" Bethany Hamilton.

Hamilton, a professional surfer, survived a shark attack on October 31, 2003. The shark bit off Hamilton's left arm, which hindered her from doing the sport she loved the best. However, Hamilton refused to be defined by her disability and became an even better surfer after the incident.

Looking back on the day of the shark attack, Hamilton posted on her Instagram (@bethanyhamilton) page that she is thankful to God for everything He did in her life. "Today I'm thankful to be alive! I look back and would not change that day otherwise. God can truly turn pain into beauty. We can grow through our hard times and overcome. Happy stumpy day to me," she wrote.

Exciting things are ahead for Hamilton and her husband, Adam Dirks, since they announced last October that they are already halfway through their second pregnancy.

"Adam and I are so so sooo excited!!! And Tobias seems to get excited too; he gives baby kisses everyday!" she wrote on her website. "We are thankful we can grow our family and add even more joy to life. Becoming parents to Tobias has been such a beautiful journey. We love the joy and also the challenges he brings to our life; and he is sure ready for a sibling."

Hamilton is grateful that her second pregnancy has so far been mellow and manageable. Another thing they are going to do differently with their second baby is to keep the gender a secret. "I begged Adam to wait till baby's birthday to find out the gender and he agreed. (: With Tobias we found out, but I really wanted a surprise for this baby. So, surprise it will be! We expect the little one in March," she added.