Baby Indi Gregory's life support removed

Staff writer

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory, pictured here on the day of her baptism on September 22, 2023, has been moved from the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to a hospice.(Photo: Christian Concern)

Life support has been withdrawn from Indi Gregory and the 8-month-old baby has now been moved to hospice care.

Doctors caring for her at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham said there is nothing more that can be done for her. 

Her life support was withdrawn following a desperate legal battle between her family and the NHS in which the courts repeatedly sided with the hospital.

The baby was recently granted Italian citizenship in the hopes that it would allow her to be transferred to a hospital in Rome for experimental treatment.

Her case has garnered international attention, with Pope Francis saying on Saturday that he "embraces the family of little Indi Gregory, her father and mother, prays for them and for her, and turns his thoughts to all the children around the world in these same hours who are living in pain or risking their lives because of disease and war". 

On Friday, senior judges Lord Justice Peter Jackson, Lady Justice Eleanor King and Lord Justice Andrew Moylan ordered that Indi's life support be removed immediately.

In the same ruling, they refused to allow Indi's life support to be withdrawn at home and said that the intervention by the Italian government was "wholly misconceived" and "not in the spirit" of the Hague Convention.

Her father, Dean Gregory, has said of his daughter: "She is fighting hard."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the family, has asked for prayers.

"Dean and Claire are by the side of their precious daughter Indi, keeping watch over her. We ask for your prayers for them," she said. 

Most Read

  1. york-minster

    Will an unlikely alliance defeat the bishops' same-sex motion?

  2. artificial-intelligence

    Christians join faith leaders in raising ethical concerns about artificial intelligence

  3. coffee

    In the face of endemic loneliness, belonging is the proven antidote

  4. people

    The West is crumbling under identity politics and woke social justice crusades

  5. church-of-england

    Church of England attendance increases but still below pre-pandemic levels

  6. israeli-soldiers

    Evangelical alliances call for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemn civilian deaths

More News

  1. yvonne-orji

    Actress Yvonne Orji embraces virginity with faith and empowerment at 39

  2. cenotaph

    The gift of democracy requires self-restraint

  3. counselling

    Dossier highlighting problems with Australian conversion therapy ban sent to 1,000 parliamentarians

  4. church

    Christian Sainsbury's worker claims she was fired after refusing to work Sunday mornings

  5. coffee

    In the face of endemic loneliness, belonging is the proven antidote

  6. york-minster

    Will an unlikely alliance defeat the bishops' same-sex motion?