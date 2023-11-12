Baby Indi Gregory's life support removed

Life support has been withdrawn from Indi Gregory and the 8-month-old baby has now been moved to hospice care.

Doctors caring for her at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham said there is nothing more that can be done for her.

Her life support was withdrawn following a desperate legal battle between her family and the NHS in which the courts repeatedly sided with the hospital.

The baby was recently granted Italian citizenship in the hopes that it would allow her to be transferred to a hospital in Rome for experimental treatment.

Her case has garnered international attention, with Pope Francis saying on Saturday that he "embraces the family of little Indi Gregory, her father and mother, prays for them and for her, and turns his thoughts to all the children around the world in these same hours who are living in pain or risking their lives because of disease and war".

On Friday, senior judges Lord Justice Peter Jackson, Lady Justice Eleanor King and Lord Justice Andrew Moylan ordered that Indi's life support be removed immediately.

In the same ruling, they refused to allow Indi's life support to be withdrawn at home and said that the intervention by the Italian government was "wholly misconceived" and "not in the spirit" of the Hague Convention.

Her father, Dean Gregory, has said of his daughter: "She is fighting hard."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the family, has asked for prayers.

"Dean and Claire are by the side of their precious daughter Indi, keeping watch over her. We ask for your prayers for them," she said.