'Attack on Titan' season 2 updates: Anime to arrive on Toonami on April 22, will occupy 'Tokyo Ghoul's time slot

After Toonami announced that "Attack on Titan" season 2 would air beginning April 29, the highly anticipated anime series will now arrive a week earlier on the said channel.

While "Attack on Titan" season 2 has already begun airing in Japan, U.S.-based fans have yet to see its first episode. The good news is that U.S.-based fans will no longer have to wait that long before being able to watch the latest installment of the highly anticipated anime series as its release on Toonami has been pushed forward.

It has been learned that, instead of releasing "Attack on Titan" season 2 on April 29, Toonami has announced that it will arrive earlier as the anime series will begin airing on April 22 instead, a week earlier than its earlier slated release schedule.

While there is no questioning that "Attack on Titan" season 2's early arrival on Toonami is a welcome news to the fans of the series, the same thing cannot be said about the fans of "Tokyo Ghoul," whose first season just began airing over the channel last month. Because of "Attack on Titan" season 2's early arrival on Toonami, the program schedule of the channel has been revamped, and one of those affected is "Tokyo Ghoul" season 1.

Because of the changes in the programming schedule, "Tokyo Ghoul" season 1 will even go on a week of hiatus beginning April 15 and will resume with its next episode on April 22. However, when it returns, Toonami will have a strong back-to-back anime shows on its early morning block, with "Attack on Titan" season 2's premiere episode occupying the original time slot of "Tokyo Ghoul" season 1, which will now air immediately after because of its new schedule.

Meanwhile, fans can also stream "Attack on Titan" season 2 over Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu on the same day of its simulcast in Japan.

"Attack on Titan" season 2 begins airing over Toonami this April 22 at 12:30 a.m.