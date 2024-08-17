Attack on army chaplain 'deeply shocking and upsetting', say bishops

Prayers are being said for an army chaplain stabbed in a knife attack in County Galway on Friday.

Fr Paul Murphy, a chaplain with the Irish Defence Forces, sustained injuries described as serious but not life-threatening in the attack at Renmore Barracks.

He said in a Facebook post that he was to receive surgery and thanked people for their prayers.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the attack, and the Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating whether it was terrorism-related.

Bishop of Galway, Michael Duignan, said the attack was "deeply shocking and upsetting".

"I pray for the injured man, asking God that he would make a full recovery. I pray too for his family, for his army colleagues and for the medical personnel who are tending to his injuries at this time," he said.

The Bishop of Waterford & Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said the incident "serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of unity within our community".

"We must come together not only to support our injured priest but also to foster an environment where such acts do not occur again. Let us engage in dialogue about how we can promote peace, understanding, and respect among all individuals, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs," he said.

"I encourage everyone to join me in prayer - not only for our wounded priest but also for the individual responsible for this act. May they find redemption and may we all work towards healing the wounds that divide us. As we gather in prayer, let us remember that forgiveness is a powerful tool that can lead us toward reconciliation."