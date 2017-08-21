ASUS VivoBook W202 specs, price news: New affordable laptop runs on Windows 10 S

One of the latest additions to the computers and tablets that run on the newest Windows 10S is the Asus VivoBook W202. Released just in time for the big back-to-school sales, the VivoBook W202 is not only running on the newest software, but it is also more affordable.

Initially thought of as the Microsoft version of Chrome OS and Chromebooks, users can expect the same feel and pattern on the VivoBook W202. It is essentially another Windows 10 S laptop, as it runs on the same processing chips. The VivoBook W202 is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 and N4200 with 2 to 8 GB of RAM, and storage space options of 32, 64, or 128 GB. The laptop screen measures 11.6 inches with a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution.

The VivoBook W202 also has an HDMI port, two USB 3.1 ports, an SD card slot as well as a lock. The laptop can also be folded up to 180 degrees despite not having touch screen capabilities nor stylus capabilities. As the laptop is specifically targeted towards K-12 students, the edges are more reinforced to prevent bumps and even drops, and there is an anti-glare feature to prevent eye strain. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great especially if a young child is using it.

Perhaps the most important feature is the battery life. Fortunately, the VivoBook W202 lasts up to 11 hours on a single charge.

In terms of software, there is a bit of a downside to it. Users will not be able to install just any app that they want. Instead, they have to get it from the Windows Store. The smaller memory is also something to take note of.

It may not be as sophisticated as the Microsoft Surface Laptop or any of the ASUS computers, but it still gets the job done. This makes it useful for students and parents who are looking for a laptop for school. The ASUS VivoBook W202 starts at $279.