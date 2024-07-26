Assisted suicide bill introduced to Parliament

Lord Falconer introduced a bill to the House of Lords on Friday that would allow terminally ill adults with six months or fewer to receive medical assistance in ending their lives.

It is the first reading for his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill.

Within the provisions of the private members' bill, assisted suicide would require approval by two doctors and the high court.

This type of bill rarely becomes law but Lord Falconcer, a former Labour Justice Secretary, said he was hopeful a similar bill would be introduced to the Commons where it has more chance of passing.

The last time the House of Commons debated assisted suicide was in 2015 when it was defeated by a wide margin of 333 against, to 118 in favour.

The years since have seen continued pressure towards a change in the law, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to allow time for a debate on the issue.

Lord Falconer has introduced legislation to change the law on assisted suicide six times previously. His last attempt was in 2022 with an amendment to the Health and Care Bill in the House of Lords which was defeated by 179 votes to 145.

Pro-life group Right to Life UK is urging MPs to retain the status quo.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said: "Lord Falconer's assisted suicide bill will be his seventh parliamentary attempt to change the law on assisted suicide since 2009. That's almost once every two years for the past 15 years.

"Both Houses of Parliament have consistently rejected his proposed changes to assisted suicide legislation.

"Examples of assisted suicide in action in other jurisdictions should continue to function as a dire warning to our elected representatives who should continue to reject Lord Falconer's proposals."