Archbishop praying for Rishi Sunak as he becomes Britain's next prime minister

The Archbishop of Canterbury has invited people to join him in praying for Rishi Sunak after he was confirmed today as Britain's next prime minister.

Sunak is Britain's first Hindu and Asian heritage prime minister.

He clinched the top job after seeing off rivals Penny Mordaunt and the former prime minister Boris Johnson.

In an address to the nation after winning the leadership contest, Sunak said his first priority was unifying the Conservative party and the country at a time of "profound economic challenge".

He promised to serve "with integrity and humility".

"But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.

"Because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility, and I will work day in, day out, to deliver for the British people."

Archbishop Justin Welby said he was praying for Sunak and the healing of political divisions.

"At a time of great difficulty and uncertainty for this country, please join me in praying for Rishi Sunak as he takes on the responsibilities of leadership," said the Archbishop.

"May he, and all leaders of all parties, work across divides to bring unity and offer stability for those who need it most."

Sunak succeeds Liz Truss who quit after just six weeks in the job after a disastrous mini-budget that sparked a market meltdown and calls for her resignation.