Archbishop of Canterbury says women have suffered 'disproportionately' because of Covid-19

Staff writer

(Photo: Lambeth Palace)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for women to be included in decision-making and leadership as Britain recovers from the pandemic.

The call came on International Women's Day on Monday, held each year to celebrate the achievements of women but also highlight areas where further action is needed to eliminate remaining inequality.

In a message on Twitter, Archbishop Justin Welby said women had bore the brunt of the pandemic's economic fallout. 

He also noted the increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. 

"The impact of Covid-19 has been borne by women who have disproportionately lost their jobs, taken on unpaid work, and suffered from rising violence," he said.

"As we recover, women must be included in decision-making, and barriers to equal leadership must be eliminated." 

Refuge, the charity that runs the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, said it received 40,000 calls and feared almost 50 suspected killings took place during the first lockdown. 

The Office for National Statistics said last November that there had been an increase in domestic abuse-related incidents and demand for domestic abuse victim services during the pandemic.

Most Read

  1. michle-and-christoph-kch

    Heartache after 25-year-old prayer leader and husband die in hiking accident

  2. jack-phillips-gay-cake

    Judge rejects charge against Christian baker Jack Phillips over trans cake

  3. pope-francis

    Pope calls for peace in historic visit to Iraq

  4. justin-welby

    Justin Welby condemns Nigeria Primate's 'unacceptable' language on homosexuality

  5. church-service

    No date yet for return of singing in public worship

  6. abortion

    36 emergency calls a month over DIY abortions at home

  7. royal-wedding

    Harry and Meghan say they were wed in secret by Archbishop of Canterbury 3 days before wedding

More News

  1. stephen-cottrell

    Dear England

  2. teenagers

    Covid-19's hidden crisis

  3. michael-faraday

    Lessons in faith from Michael Faraday, the brilliant Christian scientist who rose from poverty and obscurity

  4. bible

    Do we need to change the Gospel to speak to today's world?

  5. ravi-zacharias

    'Tough questions' for 'charisma cult' after Ravi Zacharias scandal

  6. journey-trek

    How we can make the most of Lent