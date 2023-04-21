Archbishop of Canterbury receives specially commissioned Coronation Bible

The Archbishop of Canterbury has received a stunning special edition of the King James Bible to be used in the coronation of King Charles III next month.

The Coronation Bible was specially commissioned by the Archbishop for the occasion and has been produced by Oxford University Press.

It is hand-bound in red leather and features exquisite gold leaf decorations.

Following centuries of tradition, the newly printed Bible will be presented to King Charles III during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The King will then place his hand upon the Bible when he takes the coronation oath.

The Bible was delivered this week to the Archbishop of Canterbury's official residence in London, Lambeth Palace, and will be housed there until the service.

Archbishop Justin Welby said: "The coronation will be a service of Christian worship, deeply rooted in the wisdom we find in Scripture.

"The Bible which will be presented to His Majesty The King is a reminder that Scripture is not just at the heart of the responsibilities he undertakes at the Coronation, but at the heart of Christian life.

"On this momentous occasion, the Bible will be the first and most important gift offered to the King. The Scriptures offer a guide and light to all – and I pray that His Majesty will continue to find them in these living words."

The tradition of presenting the monarch with a Bible at their coronation goes back to the reign of William III and Mary II in the 17th century.

It is since the coronation of George III in 1761 that a new Bible has been specially produced for each coronation.

Four copies of the Coronation Bible have been produced by OUP. The copy used in the coronation service will be kept in the Lambeth Palace Library after the occasion and go on display to the public until 13 July.

The King will be given a personal copy and the remaining two will be placed in the archives of Westminster Abbey and OUP.

OUP CEO Nigel Portwood said: "We are honoured that the Archbishop of Canterbury chose OUP to produce the Bible for His Majesty's Coronation.

"This Bible is an example of the fine craftsmanship and attention to detail of the Press and our colleagues at Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe, and CPI Printers.

"We are confident that it will be a fitting tribute to a momentous occasion in British history and we hope it will be cherished by His Majesty for many years to come."