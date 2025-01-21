An ex-gay on how Christians can engage effectively with the LBGT question

"When it comes to children and sexuality, we're in World War 3." James Parker brought this warning to a hybrid (in person and online) conference based in a London church on Monday January 6.

Gay conversion therapy bans

Himself a former gay activist, James warned that the Change or Suppression (Conversion) Practices Prohibition Act passed in Victoria State in Australia in 2021 would be used as a foundation for introducing similar laws around the world.

In a crackdown more akin to a Marxist approach of silencing any dissenting view, the legislation makes it a criminal offence to help anyone move towards heterosexuality or suggest it is 'normal' or affirm their biological sex; to suggest embracing chastity or offer Biblical insight on sexual mores.

James noted that many institutions around the world have been influenced by a very few people with very loud voices arguing that it is a human right to express and practice same-sex orientation and behaviour, and a crime to suppress it.

Loving the lost into the Kingdom

Our self-perceived sexuality is formed through our emotional responses to our environment. To those who have embraced a gay identity, James stresses that the question to pose is 'Do you want/need more loving?', and to lead them thus to Jesus, the Great Lover, and his mercy, grace and forgiveness.

For James, people who have felt unloved need to feel loved. Christians are called to cooperate with God's Spirit here, and realise they cannot walk alongside such individuals unless they realise they too have missed the mark - i.e. sinned - and are broken. Don't we all need a Saviour and on a daily basis?

Local church leaders were encouraged to welcome and care for the LGBTQ while not approving their behaviour. In this context, the excellent work of Living Waters, which equips and resources the church, was promoted.

Bridge-building is key. James presently speaks to (and prays with) lesbian activists, for instance, and partners with Gays Against Groomers to protect children. James appreciates process, sees the person first and appreciates how many are victims of all sorts, including of child sexual abuse (as was he).

Those 'committed SS relationships'

James goes where few will go, and says the unsayable about 'committed SS relationships'. While with his perfect boyfriend, Steve, he had 200 or so other sexual partners. Steve is now dead, as are almost all his other gay mates from his past. Though there are perhaps many happy exceptions, 'faithfulness' is not automatically exclusive (i.e. monogamous), yet most heterosexuals have little idea such is the case.

War on children

James showed the alarming clip from the San Francisco Gay Men's Choir: 'We'll Convert Your Children': think Blitzkrieg. The track goes on to say, 'We'll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it ... We'll make them tolerant and fair'.

Many Christian entities appear blissfully ignorant, apathetic or complacent about the pan sexual revolution impacting youngsters marinated in all things LGBTQ. Sometimes it is a case of DADT (Don't Ask, Don't Tell). Sadly, the church is often loathe to engage in these minefields, and prefers to invest in 'safe', politically-correct topics when not 'preaching the Gospel'.

However, in this case, silence is not golden but culpable.

Aslan on the move

James gave encouraging example after example of ex-LGBTQ groups and networks around the globe. They are comprised of individuals who have changed and are continuing to change for the better. Some are able to marry and have their own children, such as James.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing James said was how God is speaking directly to gay individuals and working in their lives, quite apart from any human involvement. HE is seeking and saving the lost, moving them out of often tragic, dark lifestyles and into far happier, holier, healthier ones. Aslan is on the move!

Wake up call

Parents were urged to examine school sex education programmes, which frequently groom youngsters to engage in high risk sex 'when they feel ready'. Those promoting the gay agenda seek to influence children to believe that all forms of sexual behaviour are equal in value. This is part of an attack on the basic identity of humanity, the image of God in two genders brought together in marriage, in preparation for the marriage supper of the Lamb.

Questions from participants were raised and addressed throughout the four-hour conference which has been recorded. Participants were urged to encourage Christian leaders to recognise the fundamental clash with a biblical view of life posed by the gay activists, but that they also had, in the love and mercy of God in the gospel and the community of the local church, the means to bring healing from the effects of unhealthy factors during people's childhood and adolescence.

Dangerous place

Albert Einstein's insight comes to mind in terms of both the GCT bans and children's welfare: 'The world is a dangerous place to live; not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don't do anything about it.'

Dr Lisa Nolland is CEO of the Marriage, Sex and Culture Group, London.



More by Dr Lisa Nolland:

Going, Going, Gone? LGBTQ and young people

Why I could not attend a same-sex wedding

The Church of England and LGBTQ part 2: how can we really help?