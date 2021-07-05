Abortion clinic censorship zones are not widely supported by the public - poll

Censorship zones around abortion clinics do not enjoy broad public support, a new poll by Savanta ComRes has found.

The poll asked 2,191 British adults whether they agreed with proposed legislation introducing a jail term of up to six months for protesting or demonstrating within 150 metres of an abortion clinic.

The proposals, from Rupa Huq MP, also want to ban approaching women within the buffer zone with offers of practical, emotional or financial support.

The survey found that only a fifth (21%) of adults support such restrictions being imposed around abortion clinics. Support was lowest among 18- to 34-year-olds, at only 15%.

The poll was carried out ahead of an expected vote on Huq's amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said: "Many babies are alive today because their mothers were able to receive the help they needed outside of an abortion clinic.

"By attempting to prevent women considering abortion from receiving compassionate emotional and practical support, the 'pro-choice' lobby have revealed their opposition to real choice for women.

"Ironically, Rupa Huq is a supporter of the Extinction Rebellion Movement and their protest tactics that this Bill seeks to restrict.

"It appears she does want free speech and freedom of assembly for people she agrees with, but not for those she disagrees with."