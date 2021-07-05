Abortion clinic censorship zones are not widely supported by the public - poll

Staff writer

An abortion clinic in Twickenham(Photo: Google Street View)

Censorship zones around abortion clinics do not enjoy broad public support, a new poll by Savanta ComRes has found. 

The poll asked 2,191 British adults whether they agreed with proposed legislation introducing a jail term of up to six months for protesting or demonstrating within 150 metres of an abortion clinic. 

The proposals, from Rupa Huq MP, also want to ban approaching women within the buffer zone with offers of practical, emotional or financial support.

The survey found that only a fifth (21%) of adults support such restrictions being imposed around abortion clinics. Support was lowest among 18- to 34-year-olds, at only 15%.

The poll was carried out ahead of an expected vote on Huq's amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill on Monday. 

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said: "Many babies are alive today because their mothers were able to receive the help they needed outside of an abortion clinic.

"By attempting to prevent women considering abortion from receiving compassionate emotional and practical support, the 'pro-choice' lobby have revealed their opposition to real choice for women.

"Ironically, Rupa Huq is a supporter of the Extinction Rebellion Movement and their protest tactics that this Bill seeks to restrict.

"It appears she does want free speech and freedom of assembly for people she agrees with, but not for those she disagrees with."

Most Read

  1. barronelle-stutzman-speaks-to-media

    US Supreme Court rejects appeal in Christian florist's gay wedding case

  2. justin-bieber

    Justin Bieber joins worship artists for Christian concert

  3. gitwangak

    Burning of churches is 'unacceptable and wrong', says Trudeau

  4. prison

    Transgender women can be housed in female prisons, court rules

  5. bishop-of-manchester

    Should the Bishops of Manchester and Liverpool resign?

  6. matt-hancock

    When even secular commentators can see the moral imperative, why can't the bishop?

  7. st-pauls-cathedral

    Methodism? Dead. Anglicanism? Not yet

More News

  1. church-of-england-synod

    A 'gender neutral marriage canon' for the Church of England?

  2. bible

    How can Christian men and women work together effectively for the Kingdom of God?

  3. george-muller

    The uniqueness of George Müller

  4. abortion

    Most Scots want DIY abortion to end - consultation

  5. brave

    How a storybook is helping children trapped in exploitation

  6. donald-trump

    What might be in Trump's 'book of all books'?