99-year-old who's read through the whole Bible 60 times is aiming for 61

A 99-year-old churchgoer who's read the Bible from cover to cover an incredible 60 times isn't ready to quit reading God's word just yet.

In fact, the devout Christian woman, known affectionately as Miss Helen to her congregation, is reading it through all over again.

Miss Helen, who turns 100 in March, still attends the 8am Sunday morning service each week at The Church at Station Hill, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Her incredible story was shared by the church's pastor, Jay Strother, with The Baptist & Reflector.

When he lay down the challenge to his congregation to read through the Bible in a year, he says her reply was: "I've been through the Bible 60 times and I might as well make it 61."

The first time she read the Bible in its entirety was in 1942, at the height of World War II.

Nearly 80 years later, she hasn't tired of it, Strother reveals.

When he asked her why she has read the Bible cover to cover so many times, her answer was: "God shows me something new every time."

He told the newspaper: "She said you'd think I've heard these stories, but every time I read it or hear it being read, I catch something new."

He said that her story has inspired others to commit to reading the whole Bible, with over 550 people signing up to the church's challenge.

"I love the idea that our senior saints can lead the way in setting that example for us," he said.