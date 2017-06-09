7 celebrities you might not have known are Christian

x

With millions of celebrities around the world, it may have slipped your mind that some of your favourites are religious. Here are 7 celebrities you might not have known were Christians.

1. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is one of America's most beloved actors. Sam Hurd

Starring in promiment roles throughout his career, the multi award winning actor was raised in a loving Christian home. Denzel Washington says growing up in the fear of the Lord is something that he values deeply in life. In April, Denzel told QPolitical : 'My father, my earthly father, Denzel Washington Sr, was a pastor for the Church of God in Christ for 60 years. I know he's smiling in heaven, seeing his son doing the best I can do today, by the grace of God.'

2. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is famously known for her song 'Jesus Take the Wheel'. Laura L

The country singer and American Idol winner is best known for her faith-based song Jesus Take the Wheel. Underwood grew up in the church from a very young agae and in her first acting role in Soul Surfer she was quoted saying: 'It's easy to have faith when things are going great and you're on top of the world. I'm winning, I'm selling, I'm on tour and this is all great! But this story is about having faith when the chips are down and how to deal with that.'

3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber believes it is God that has kept him over the years. LilJaiy

He's the talented boy who stole the hearts of millions of young ladies around the world and has the most-viewed video on YouTube. Yet there are many people who still don't know Justin Bieber is a Christian, even though he is public about his faith.

Reflecting on the last few years, Bieber recently told Complex: 'I shouldn't be on the planet still. I think it was by the grace of God.' Later in the interview Bieber said: 'My faith has gotten me to where I am. My faith has brought me to a whole other level. I love talking about my faith.

'I think that with Christians, they've left such a bad taste in people's mouths. Just like, overly pushy with the subject, overly churchy and religious. I'm not gonna let [my voice] not be heard any more. I'm gonna use my voice for a reason.'

4. John Corbett

John became born again in 1986. Freebase

Famously known for Aidan in Sex and the City and Ian in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, actor, spokesperson and business man John Corbett became a born-again Christian after he read the Bible in 1986. He was raised Roman Catholic and in 2004 told Crosswalk : 'Me and the Lord are on good terms. I travel a lot. There's a little Catholic church that I go to once in awhile, but I haven't found a church that I like to go to. Church bums me out, too. I just read the Bible and pray.'

5. Angus T Jones

Jones didn't feel comfortable with certain roles he had played after giving his life to Christ GenerationON

Two and a Half Men actor Angus T Jones gave his life to Christ in 2012 while still acting on the hit show. After becoming born again he went on YouTube to ask his Christian fans to stop watching his show because he considered it to be 'filth'.

He later added, 'Committing yourself to some kind of job that isn't committed to God is going to bring so much trouble into your life. It's not good and not something I would suggest that someone seek.'

6. MC Hammer

MC Hammer is now a pastor and says the 'M.C' stands for Man of Christ. Robert Scoble

Known for making the ultimate 90s song which till this day will get your body moving, Can't Touch This. Stanley Burrell, also known as MC Hammer, grew up in a Pentecostal church and had a Christian ministry on the Trinity Broadcasting Network titled MC Hammer and Friends. In his spare time he volunteers at prisons to speak to the youth and says the MC now stands for 'Man of Christ'. The 53-year-old rapper now prefers Gospel music and has been ordained.

7. Faith Hill

Faith Hill described praying as 'keeping her alive'. Brad Schmitt

With a first name like Faith, it's no surprise that she was raised in a devout Baptist family. Record producer, singer-songwriter and actor, Faith Hill is a devout Christian and grew up singing in Pentecostal churches. Speaking to hollowverse she said, 'Having a backbone of spirituality makes me a little stronger. I pray a lot, and when I first moved to Nashville, that's what kept me alive. I believed I was being taken care of. I apply it to my life every day. It's how I've always looked at things.'

There are many other celebrities around the world who profess their Christian faith and many of these men and women do not hesitate to show their faith in God both in their lifestyle and also in the word. Many are not afraid to express their faith and we need more of them to show others and their fans that they believe in God.

The Bible says, 'If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved' (Romans 10:9), and where they profess that it is 'with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved' (Romans 10:10).