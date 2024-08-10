50 Christians massacred in Nigeria's middle belt region

At least 50 Christians were brutally killed on 8 August in the predominantly Christian village of Ayati, located in Ukum County, Benue State, Nigeria. Local reports indicate that the deadly assault was allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in collaboration with a criminally motivated gang.

The attack occurred around 5.00pm, leaving the local community devastated. Tivta Samuel, a resident of the area, confirmed the tragic event, stating, "Suspected herdsmen militias killed over 50 Christians in Ayati village." Another local, Abraham Waroh, corroborated this, identifying "Fulani herdsmen militias" as the attackers, Christian Daily International-Morning Star News reports.

The violence reportedly stemmed from a land dispute, with criminals allegedly "selling" the villagers' land to the herdsmen.

Shima Ayati, a local resident and former gubernatorial candidate, explained that after the herdsmen began grazing their cattle on the land, the farmers lodged complaints with government authorities. "The government dispatched the state security outfit who came and chased the herdsmen away and burnt their tents, which got them angry," Ayati said.

Elaborating on the background of the situation, Ayati added, "They claimed that the bandits sold the land to them, and they went and met the bandits. So the herdsmen and bandits went to the village and carried out a massacre."

Enraged by the destruction of their property, the herdsmen reportedly collaborated with the criminal gang to carry out a massacre in retaliation.

Although security forces intervened and dispersed the herdsmen, they failed to provide adequate protection for the area, leaving the villagers vulnerable to further attacks. As a result, 50 Christians then suffered these appalling consequences.

In recent months, other Christian communities in Ukum have also faced similar violence. On 21 July, Fulani bandits attacked the Sankera community, killing three Christians, including a very young boy, according to local resident Clement Kolough.

"The Fulani bandits numbering 9 rode on motorcycles, armed with guns and machetes, and attacked the people in the Sankera community, killing two adults and a boy who was 6 years old," said Kolough.

Earlier, on 3rd July, Fulanis attacked Ayati and Borikyo villages, resulting in the deaths of 11 Christians.

Catherine Anene, a spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, confirmed the attack but indicated that further information was still pending. She acknowledged the frequent bandit activities in Ukum, Logo, and Kastina-Ala local government areas, telling told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, "Police personnel and those of other security agencies were deployed to the affected areas, and the bandits were successfully dislodged in operations by security personnel."

Nigeria remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians, with 4,118 people killed for their faith between 1st October 2022 and 30th September 2023, according to Open Doors' 2024 World Watch List. The country also recorded the highest number of Christian kidnappings, with 3,300 cases reported.

While not all Fulani herdsmen subscribe to extremist views, some have adopted radical Islamist ideologies similar to those of Boko Haram and ISWAP, targeting Christians and their communities.

Christian leaders in Nigeria believe that the herdsmen's attacks are driven by a desire to seize Christian lands and freeholds, with the ultimate goal of imposing Islamic rule. This situation is exacerbated by the challenges of sustaining large, healthy herds and livelihoods in the region's harsh, often desert-like conditions.