5 facts about Heaven from the Bible

Heaven is so real, but many don't believe it is. Sadly, there are Christians who have a wrong picture of what Heaven is like. Because of this, they live poor and powerless Christian lives.

Knowing what Heaven is like will help us focus our hope in Christ and His promises. After all, while we are here in this fallen world, we are living in situations and conditions so different from what God has in store for us. Don't you get excited at the thought of that?

Here are some facts about Heaven that should excite you and give you more reasons to run the race with perseverance and fight the good fight of faith in Christ.

Facts About Heaven

We can live forever in Heaven because of what Jesus Christ has done

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (John 3:16)

If we believe in Christ's finished work, we can have everlasting life in Heaven.

Even the most beautiful places on earth cannot compare to Heaven

"These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off were assured of them,embraced them and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a homeland. And truly if they had called to mind that country from which they had come out, they would have had opportunity to return. But now they desire a better, that is, a heavenly country. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for He has prepared a city for them." (Hebrews 11:13-16)

There's no place on earth that could ever compare to the beauty of what God has prepared for us in Heaven. That is why many faithful men and women were willing to trade their temporal bliss for eternal happiness and joy in God.

There's no suffering in Heaven

"And I heard a loud voice from Heaven saying, "Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away."" (Revelation 21:3-4)

God Himself will dwell with His people, and because of this there will be no more pain, no more sorrow, and no more tears. He will wipe away our tears.

Only those who are saved by Christ and obey the will of God can enter in

"Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' shall enter the kingdom of Heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in Heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, 'Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?' And then I will declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!'" (Matthew 7:21-23)

Only those who follow Christ hard can enter Heaven. If we are Christians but we don't live a life that pleases God by obeying His will, we will not be given entry!

Heaven can be experienced now

"Now when He was asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, He answered them and said, "The kingdom of God does not come with observation; nor will they say, 'See here!' or 'See there!' For indeed, the kingdom of God is within you."" (Luke 17:20-21)

While there is a Heaven that waits for the faithful after death, Heaven can also be experienced here and now because of what Christ has done. God's Holy Spirit dwells inside all who believe, and as we obey the Lord He will dwell with us even as we are here on earth:

"Jesus answered and said to him, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him." (John 14:23)

Can you just imagine the joy of experiencing Heaven on earth? If you are excited by this, just imagine the joy of living in Heaven!