4 ways seeing God as your father will change you completely today

The role a father plays in a child's life is beyond measurement. Our earthly fathers are huge factors to how we all play out in life. They affect us greatly whether in positive or negative ways.

Truth be told, not all fathers are great, and we get that. Some are absent, others are abusive, while others are apathetic. Even the "good" fathers can fail at some point or another. I'm a father myself, and as much as I try to be the best dad I can possibly be, I know I will always fall short.

But we have a Father in heaven Who never fails and does not fall short.

1 John 3:1-3 tells us, "See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. The reason why the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Beloved, we are God's children now, and what we will be has not yet appeared; but we know that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he is. And everyone who thus hopes in him purifies himself as he is pure."

Seeing God as our father can and will change us forever when we get a full grasp of this truth.

Here are four ways that this revelation can transform our lives today.

1. Find assurance in His will

While we may not always know what's going on, our Father in Heaven does, and because He knows us so intimately, He knows what's best for us. Isaiah 43:1 says, "But now thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: 'Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine.'"

God knows us by name and calls us his children. Thus, we can be assured that He knows what's best for us.

2. Realise affirmation in His love

Just like 1 John 3:1 says, God has given us so much of His love that He would not withhold even His own true Son Jesus for us to be with Him for all eternity. The New International Version tells us that God has lavished His love upon us. To lavish means to generously pour out. God doesn't just show us love but fills us with it.

3. Build appreciation for His discipline

God's discipline comes simply because He is a loving Father who wants us to become better than we are today. God cares so deeply about our growth that sometimes He will bring momentary affliction to make that happen.

4. Respond in action to His call

Jesus teaches us to pray in Matthew 6:9-10: "Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven."

We can call God our Father and also respond to His call, trusting completely that He is for us and not against us. When we start working assured that God is our Father, we will be giving our best to Him at all times, knowing that God does not withhold His best from us either.