iPad mini 5 release date, specs rumors: Will Apple release the rumored iPad Pro mini soon?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While some rumors say the next iPad mini will be included in the Pro line, making it the first iPad Pro mini, some experts don't even mention that it will be included in the tech giant's next release of iPad devices. Still, as Apple hasn't released any official information yet, fans can still hope for the iPad mini's best. Here's what fans and experts think about this little wonder.

Rumored specs

Earlier reports say the next iPad mini, believed to be the iPad Pro mini, will have great specs. It is believed to sport a powerful A10x processor that's backed by 3GB of RAM. This combination is coupled with an M9 co-processor that allows for motion-tracking purposes. All these innards will be housed in a 5mm-thin aluminum frame that also houses a smaller battery that is believed to give enough juice.

The iPad Pro mini is also tipped with a 7.9-inch True Tone Retina display that automatically and beautifully adjusts screen brightness to adapt to its surroundings, allowing comfortable viewing. It will sport four speakers and also be equipped with quad microphones, allowing for good sound recording and playback.

It also boasts of a 12MP rear-facing iSight camera, and has a Smart Connector. It is also rumored to feature 3D Touch, support for the Apple Pencil stylus, and might use a D-jack instead of the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement

Expert opinion

Experts, however, are mum on the matter. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a proven track record when it comes to his Apple device predictions, didn't include a 7.9-inch iPad in the list of iPads he expects Apple to launch this year. IHS Markit Director for Tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander even goes as far as saying the iPad mini 4 "may not get an update."

Still, reports of Apple testing four new iPad models surfaced recently. This could mean a new iPad mini is coming, or not at all. Having four devices tested doesn't automatically mean four new models will be released.

News coming soon

Still, iPad mini fans should not lose hope. Apple might release some much-desired information, and if a report from Apple World Today proves true, we'll have the information that we want come April 4.