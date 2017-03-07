iPad mini 5 release date rumors: Will Apple make device? Apple, experts keep mum
Apple hasn't given any official news regarding a new iPad mini. And while rumors suggest that the iPad mini 5 is coming real soon, some experts make no mention of it anywhere. Will there be a new iPad mini this year?
So far, Apple hasn't confirmed the existence of a new iPad mini. Earlier reports, however, said the tech giant would be unveiling the iPad mini 5, also dubbed as the iPad Pro mini, in an event to be held specifically for iPad Pro devices this month.
The rumors suggested that the new iPad Pro mini would have a smart connector (and thus could be linked to a keyboard accessory), feature a True Tone display, have a 12-megapixel rear camera, four speakers, and make use of quad microphones.
It is worth noting, however, that various experts have not included the 7.9-inch iPad in their list of expected iPad models that Apple will release this year.
KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for his accurate predictions with regards to Apple devices, said earlier that the company would be releasing only three models: a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, a new and powerful 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.
Another expert, IHS Markit Director for Tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander, also said the iPad mini 4 "may not get an update."
Other reports said the new iPad models might be released later. DigiTimes, citing sources in the supply chain, said Apple might release the 10.5- and 12.9-inch models in May or June. Still, the report made no mention of the iPad mini 5.
Don't be sad
While experts and Apple itself haven't said anything about the 7.9-inch wonder that is the iPad mini, fans shouldn't be discouraged. The iPad mini 4, which was released in 2015, desperately needs an update. Who knows, maybe Apple could surprise everyone with new tech – even at the end of the month.
So far, Apple hasn't confirmed any iPad mini 5 news, whether positive or negative. Better take it all in with a grain of salt, and wait for official news to pop up.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Five Evangelical Pastors Who Back Gay Marriage
- Does It Make Sense To Believe Saints Can Work Miracles?
- 5 UK Pilgrim Sites Christians Should Visit
- 'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time
- Transgender CofE Priest Sparks Anger From Top BBC Presenter Dame Jenni Murray
- Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?
- Churches Should Be 'More Conscious' Of The Effects Of Christian Teachings On Lesbian And Gay People
- Bishop Explains How Her 'Extraordinary' Experience Of The Love Of God Inspired Her
- Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
- U.N. Taken To Task For Its Failure To Address 'Historical Atrocities' Being Committed By ISIS On Christians
- Christians Face More Threats As ISIS Forms Alliance With Al-Qaeda In Libya; More Terror Attacks Feared
- Door Is 'Opening For The Gospel' In The Ruins Of Aleppo
- Egypt's Catholic Church Praises 'Ordinary Muslims' Helping Coptic Christians Fleeing ISIS
- Egyptian Authorities Fail To Protect Egypt's Coptic Christians, Says Amnesty
- Martyred Oscar Romero Considered For Canonisation, Church Says