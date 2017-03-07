iPad mini 5 release date rumors: Will Apple make device? Apple, experts keep mum

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple hasn't given any official news regarding a new iPad mini. And while rumors suggest that the iPad mini 5 is coming real soon, some experts make no mention of it anywhere. Will there be a new iPad mini this year?

So far, Apple hasn't confirmed the existence of a new iPad mini. Earlier reports, however, said the tech giant would be unveiling the iPad mini 5, also dubbed as the iPad Pro mini, in an event to be held specifically for iPad Pro devices this month.

The rumors suggested that the new iPad Pro mini would have a smart connector (and thus could be linked to a keyboard accessory), feature a True Tone display, have a 12-megapixel rear camera, four speakers, and make use of quad microphones.

It is worth noting, however, that various experts have not included the 7.9-inch iPad in their list of expected iPad models that Apple will release this year.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for his accurate predictions with regards to Apple devices, said earlier that the company would be releasing only three models: a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, a new and powerful 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro model.

Another expert, IHS Markit Director for Tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander, also said the iPad mini 4 "may not get an update."

Other reports said the new iPad models might be released later. DigiTimes, citing sources in the supply chain, said Apple might release the 10.5- and 12.9-inch models in May or June. Still, the report made no mention of the iPad mini 5.

Don't be sad

While experts and Apple itself haven't said anything about the 7.9-inch wonder that is the iPad mini, fans shouldn't be discouraged. The iPad mini 4, which was released in 2015, desperately needs an update. Who knows, maybe Apple could surprise everyone with new tech – even at the end of the month.

So far, Apple hasn't confirmed any iPad mini 5 news, whether positive or negative. Better take it all in with a grain of salt, and wait for official news to pop up.