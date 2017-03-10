iPad Pro 2 release date, specs rumors: Latest rumor says Apple will launch new iPad models on April 4

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans can't wait to get their hands on Apple's newest iPad and iPad Pro models, but the question is, when will the tech giant finally release these tablet devices? A new report claims to know when.

Despite a slump in Apple's tablet sales, earlier reports said the company is planning to launch three new iPad models this month. Famed analyst with KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple will be releasing three models – a low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, a 12.9-inch revamped iPad Pro, and a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro model – sometime

Another report, however, changes the rumored release date. People in the supply chain told DigiTimes that Apple might not be able to release the new iPad models in March, and might release these in May or June instead.

Now, a new report boldly claims that Apple will be launching the new iPad models this April. According to Apple World Today (AWT), they believe that Apple will be launching the new iPads this April 4.

AWT arrived at this conclusion based on Apple's online store. AWT says that those who've been looking for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro on the online store must have noticed that there's currently a 2-3 week shipping time indicated. What's more, when the "check availability" link for the device is clicked, April 4, 2017 appears at the availability date for all colors, storage sizes, and connectivity choices.

As such, AWT believes that Apple will be launching the new iPad models on April 4. On that day, Apple will be hosting an event, and the devices would have "same day" availability.

Another reason why AWT thinks April 4 will be a perfect day for the new iPads to launch is the fact that Apple will be opening its new Apple Park campus in California in April. Last year, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said the MacBook Pro 2016 launch will be the last event held in their old HQ, Infinite Loop 1. Launching the new devices in the new HQ seems pretty reasonable.

What do you think? Apple is expected to launch three new iPad models – and hopefully a new iPad mini – this year.