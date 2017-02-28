iPad Mini 5 Release Date Rumors: 7.9-Inch Wonder Coming In March? Rumored Features Revealed
Apple fans hoping to see a new and revamped iPad mini are still on the lookout for official news regarding the highly portable device. While Apple remains mum on the subject, rumors about it abound. Here are some rumors about it circulating on the internet.
New iPad Mini's Release Date?
The rumored upcoming iPad Mini 5, believed to be the first iPad Pro mini, doesn't have an official release date as of yet. Apple, however, is said to debut the device in a rumored March event specifically purposed to launch new iPad Pro devices.
According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the Cupertino-based giant will unveil a new iPad Pro lineup in a March event towards the end of the month. The lineup includes a new 7.9-inch iPad, a 9.7-inch iPad, a new 10.5-inch iPad, and a revamped 12.9-inch iPad model. If the report rings true, we'll be seeing a new iPad mini next month.
Speculated Specs?
Famed KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told 9 to 5 Mac that the larger iPads are tailored for various purposes. The 9.7-inch model will be an affordable model, the new 10.5-inch iPad will be a high-end device with a narrow bezel design, and the 12.9-inch iPad will be revamped. The latter two will allegedly run on the powerful A10x processor, while the 9.7-inch iPad will be powered by the A9. Kuo, however, did not mention the 7.9-inch iPad Pro mini.
The rumored iPad Pro mini, on the other hand, will have great features, too. It is said to have a Smart Connector, a True Tone display that adjusts screen brightness to the surroundings, a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera, and four speakers.
All four iPad models, from smallest to largest, are said to have quad microphones, MacRumors reported. Skype and GarageBand users will be happy for that.
The new iPad Pro Mini is also believed to have a Retina display, powered by an A10x processor backed by 3GB of RAM. This is coupled with an M9 co-processor for motion tracking purposes. Should this be true, we can expect the iPad Pro mini to be a real workhorse in a small 5mm-thin body that houses a smaller battery, MacWorld notes.
So far, these are but rumors, so take it all with a grain of salt. Stay tuned for more updates.
