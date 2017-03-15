iPad Pro 2 release date rumors: Apple testing four iPad models, will announce new devices next week?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans are eagerly waiting for the official reveal of Apple's new iPads. Earlier reports mentioned rumors of a March release for three iPads, and while some experts predicted Cupertino will release only three, a new report said there might be four.

According to mobile marketing firm Fiksu's logs, Apple is currently testing four different iPad models, 9to5Mac reported. These devices were tested in Cupertino and nearby areas, using various apps such as games, music, weather, and real estate. Testing began in September, TechCrunch reported.

Of course, having four different models being tested doesn't automatically mean four new models will be released. TechCrunch noted that four devices were tested before the release of the last two iPad Pro models. Still, Fiksu said that Apple might release two to four iPad models into the market.

Should predictions from experts come true, then we'll see three new iPad models soon. According to Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities, Apple will release a low-cost entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, a new revolutionary 10.5-inch iPad Pro with no bezel, and a revamped 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Should Apple decide to release four new iPad models based from the number of devices being tested, it might mean that we may see a successor to the iPad mini 4, the rumored iPad mini 5.

Advertisement

The rumored iPad mini 5, if reports are proven true, will be the first iPad Pro mini. Experts, however, made no mention of a small 7.9-inch iPad in their predictions, and so fans are advised to wait for Apple to release an official statement, or perhaps surprise the world with a great reveal.

According to anonymous sources in the supply chain, Apple might announce the new iPad models between Monday, March 20, and Friday, March 24, MacRumors reported. An earlier report, on the other hand, said the tech giant would release the iPads on April 4.

Apple hasn't confirmed any of these reports and rumors regarding the new iPads, however. Best stay tuned and wait for more updates.