iPad Pro 2 release date, specs rumors: New iPads Models to Arrive by May or June?
With Apple remaining mum on the alleged iPad Pro models this year, fans are left with nothing but rumors and predictions coming from various sources.
Earlier reports have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to release four new iPad models early this year. The models, a 7.9-inch iPad Pro mini, a 9.7-inch low-cost iPad, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with smaller bezels, and a 12.9-inch revamped iPad Pro, are expected to arrive this month. A new report, however, says that the new tablets are coming at a later date.
Citing sources from the iPad supply chain, DigiTimes reported that Apple is indeed planning to release the 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad models this year. However, it might release the said the two larger devices by May or June. The sources made no mention of the actual release date for the 9.7-inch entry-level low-cost iPad, and didn't even mention the rumored 7.9-inch iPad Pro mini.
With regards to the rumored 7.9-inch iPad Pro mini, a report seems to confirm that it remains a rumor. IHS Markit Director for Tablets and PCs Rhoda Alexander told Forbes in an email that the iPad mini 4 "may not get an update." Sadly, those who are hoping to get an upgraded iPad mini might not get to see it come. Or perhaps Apple can surprise us with a new iPad mini, since the iPad mini 4 desperately needs an upgrade.
Good News
On the good side, Alexander also said that the new model, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, will feature a great design. She said the 10.5-incher will have the same body size as that of the 9.7-incher, but have a wider display thanks to the minimized bezels.
Moreover, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will feature a 2,224-by-1,668 resolution display with a pixel density of 264 PPI, similar to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.
