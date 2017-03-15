Ciara thankful for 'God's grace' after surviving car accident

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ciara takes a selfie inside the car with her husband, Russell Wilson. (Instagram/Ciara)

"Body Party" singer Ciara, who is seven months pregnant, figured in a minor car accident in Los Angeles last Friday.

She was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV suddenly slammed into the front passenger side of her car. "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car," Ciara's rep told TMZ.

Witnesses said they saw Ciara clutching her chest and shoulder after the crash while walking around and talking on her phone. The police and fire departments rushed to the scene, and both Ciara and the other driver exchanged some words. Thankfully, neither of them was seriously injured.

Ciara was brought to a hospital after the collision. The doctors later told her that she and the twins inside her are OK. Ciara then provided fans an update about her condition on Twitter (@ciara). "Thankful for God's grace, and amniotic fluid," she wrote.

Her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, also shared a tweet (@DangeRussWilson) after the accident. "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!" he wrote.

Ciara and Wilson made headlines in 2015 when they announced that they would remain celibate until marriage. It wasn't an easy decision for the Christian couple, but they wanted to honour God in their relationship.

In taking sex out of the equation, they were able to get to know each other better. "It's just a fun new chapter in life for me," Ciara earlier told PEOPLE about their abstinence pledge. "We talk about everything, and I think that's what you should be able to do as people and partners in a relationship. So, that's what makes it really beautiful."

"He's an awesome guy and a very confident guy. Just like I feel like I'm a woman that knows what I want, he's a man who knows what he wants," she added.