Church Of Scotland Encourages Worshippers To Attend 'Virtual Church' On Christmas Day Amid Severe Storms

A couple from St Andrew's Arbroath, Scotland stream a church service online St Andrew's Arbroath / Church of Scotland

Christians in Scotland have been advised to attend online "virtual services" on Christmas Day due to dangerous storm activity expected on Sunday.

Scotland faces storms of speeds of 50-60mph in its southern/central belt, up to and beyond 80mph in the far north. Senior Kirk officials are suggesting that congregations who are therefore unable to travel instead access a Christmas Day service online.

The online platform is already in use by some congregations, whereby the traditional church service is streamed live online. Now the Church of Scotland expects its largest online audiences for live-streamed services on the 25 December.

The Sunday Herald spoke to the Rev Neil Glover, minister at Flemington Hallside Parish Church in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire, who said: "If for any reason people are unable to attend, many of our churches now make their services available online.

"So there will still be an opportunity to feel part of a church congregation at this special time of year."

The new form of Christmas service could mark a shift in how families experience the festive season. Glover added: "It could even be a great chance for the less 'tech-minded' members of the family to ask their loved ones to help find an online service for them on their phone or tablet and share it together."

The Church of Scotland told Christian Today that "increasing numbers" have been using the online platform, though no official figures on its use currently exist. On Christmas Day, "more churches than ever before" are set to stream online or put their services online via Youtube, Soundcloud, Facebook and other services.

Parishes like St Andrew's in Bo'ness, St Andrew's in Abroath, and Luss Parish Church in Loch Lomond are already keen cultivators of online service streaming. Martin's Memorial Church in the Isle of Lewis emphasises how one can now visit Church "from the comfort of your own home".

The Rev Albert Bogle runs Sanctuary First, a Pioneer Ministry of online outreach which hopes to "develop an authentic caring worshipping community online," and become "a worshipping congregation of the Church of Scotland on the internet".