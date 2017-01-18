Church Of England Wrestles With Fracking In New Report

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A pro-fracking demonstrator protests outside Blackpool Football Club on the opening day of the public inquiry into Lancashire County Council's decision to refuse permission for fracking at two sites, Blackpool in Britain February 9, 2016. The Church of England has published a paper engaging with the contentious drilling practice. Reueters

The Church of England has published its briefing on the controversial practice of shale gas and fracking in the UK.

In Briefing Paper on Shale and Gas Fracking, the Church emphasises the importance of the UK's efforts to develop and expand its low-carbon renewable energies and meet its 2050 carbon reduction targets.

The paper, which looks at how fracking relates to the environment and local communities, does not condemn outright the practice of fracking.

The report insists that development of the UK's shale gas reserves must not distract or replace the UK's commitment to carbon reduction.The UK's commitment was enshrined in targets set in the COP21 agreement in Paris in late 2015.

Fracking refers to the process by which energy resources of gas and oil are retrieved by drilling into shale rock beneath the Earth's surface. It is favourable because it provides scarce resources with the power to generate electricity at about half the CO2 emissions of coal.

Critics point to the potential damage to environments surrounding the drilling, including the potential for water contamination and causing earthquakes.

The Church of England has previously criticised "blanket opposition" to fracking and called for a debate that takes the various complex factors into consideration.

The CofE's paper summarises the three points which determine whether or not fracking should be advised.

These are: "The place of shale gas within a transitional energy policy committed to a low carbon economy; the adequacy and robustness of the regulatory regime under which it is conducted; and the robustness of local planning and decision-making processes."

Essentially it remarks that fracking must be safe, well regulated, and sit within a larger goal of ultimately reducing carbon emissions. Currently, unlike in the US, fracking in the UK is still only at the exploratory stage.

Addressing the social contention created by the issue of fracking, the paper says: "The Church of England is a Christian presence in every community and local churches and clergy will be best placed to evaluate and deliver support to communities affected by (or likely to be affected by) fracking."

The paper adds: "The churches, which are committed to the pursuit of the Common Good, have a particular responsibility for defusing inflamed situations and seeking reconciliation – not in the sense of crude compromises but by enabling, where possible, different interest groups to hear what each other is really saying when the differences of style and vocabulary are allowed for."

The report marks a continued effort on the Church's behalf to engage thoughtfully and seriously with issues of creation care and conservation. Last year, thousands of churches across the UK switched their energy source from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The CofE's Briefing Paper can be read here.