Are You a Child of God? Then You Should Do This

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

"Therefore guard your minds, be sober, and hope to the end for the grace that is to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children do not conduct yourselves according to the former lusts in your ignorance. But as He who has called you is holy, so be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, 'Be holy, for I am holy.'" – 1 Peter 1:13-16 MEV

Children always want to grow up and reach for their dreams. Many kids want to become a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher, an engineer; some kids want to become a soldier, policeman, seaman, public servant, a volunteer for a great cause, or even a pastor or minister. Regardless of their dream, they all want to become someone who will be looked up to.

Someone like their first heroes: their parents.

God Is Father to Us

As children of God, we should desire to be like God, our loving Father. I've read and heard of stories of people wanting to be like their earthly dads: a great public servant, a great professional, a faithful father, and a loving husband to his wife. I, for one, want to be like that in the eyes of my children someday.

Advertisement

God, Himself, wants us to be like His Son, who simply represents His Father. Christ, our Saviour, showed us who the Father really is. In John 14:7-9, we read Jesus explaining this to Philip:

"If you had known Me, you would have known My Father also; and from now on you know Him and have seen Him." Philip said to Him, "Lord, show us the Father, and it is sufficient for us." Jesus said to him, "Have I been with you so long, and yet you have not known Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father; so how can you say, 'Show us the Father'?" (NKJV)

Like Father Like Son

Jesus said those who see Him see the Father. He accurately represents the Father, so when we look at Him we see the loving, kind, and righteous nature of our God:

• Christ's sacrifice shows us how much God loves us;

• Christ's attitude of love towards all sinners shows us how merciful our Father really is;

• Christ's refusal to condemn the woman caught in adultery shows us that God does not condemn us, but instead wants to forgive us through Jesus (see John 8:1-11);

• Christ's coming to earth shows us how much God wants to be us and us with Him;

• Christ's resurrection tells us that we have hope in God, both in this life and in the life to come; and

• Christ's commissioning of us shows us that God has a purpose for our lives that is greater than any of us.

Strive to Be Holy Like Our God

Friends, as God's children, we should all strive to be like Him: holy, just, truthful, and righteous. We should desire to be like Christ, the exact representation of the Father.