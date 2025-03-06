WWII Biopic Bonhoeffer released in the UK and Ireland

Obianuju Mbah
Bonhoeffer
Jonas Dassler stars as Bonhoeffer (Photo: Angel Studios)

Bonhoeffer, the historical thriller is gearing up for its highly anticipated release across the UK and Ireland this Friday, March 7.

The film, which tells the remarkable true story of German theologian and anti-Nazi dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer, has already made waves in the industry, garnering both critical praise and sparking heated debate online.

The movie was directed by Todd Komarnicki, best known for Elf and Sully, and distributed by Angel Studios, the creators behind the hit series, The Chosen

From the outset, Bonhoeffer has met with strong reviews. The Guardian gave it 3 stars and commended its craftsmanship, calling it “old-school movie making … the sort that would have been up for Oscars". 

The film currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 93% of SKY critics recommending it as “impactful and important.”

Among those lauding the film is Canon J John, globally recognised theologian, and evangelist, who described it as “a well-acted, quality production that raises important questions for today.”

Times Radio Culture Reporter, Madelaine Dowds, who was “so impressed” also weighed in, calling it “a very interesting and inspiring story.” 

David Jonsson takes one of the leading roles in the film. He is an emerging talent in British cinema, recognised for his exceptional performance in Rye Lane (2023) and Industry (HBO), and recent recipient of the prestigious BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

Komarnicki addressed both the film’s celebration and controversy, stating, “Bonhoeffer is not just a man for all time… but for our time.”

Echoing Bonhoeffer’s own fight against oppression, the film’s themes of moral courage and defiance resonate powerfully in the modern era.

