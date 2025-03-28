US study claims two in five Brits raised Christian no longer believe

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new report from the Washington-based Pew Research Center suggests that Britain’s religious identity is undergoing a transformation, with two in five people brought up as Christians no longer identifying with the faith.

However, while traditional church attendance is in decline, Christianity continues to evolve, finding new expressions and communities in modern Britain.

The findings highlight a shift away from religious tradition, as many now describe themselves as atheist, agnostic, or followers of other beliefs.

The study found that 58 per cent of those who attended church during childhood now say they are no longer Christian, while 57 per cent of non-religious Britons were raised in Christian households.

This trend is reflected in church attendance figures, with the Church of England’s weekly congregation falling from 1.6 million in the 1960s to 557,000 in 2023.

Census data further confirms this shift, showing a decline in those identifying as Christian, from 72 per cent in 2001 to 46 per cent in 2021.

The proportion of people stating they have no religion has risen to 37 per cent, making them the second-largest group after Christians.

Yet, despite this apparent shift towards secularism, Christianity remains deeply woven into Britain’s culture, ethics, and values, continuing to shape public life and social traditions.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, has been quick to view the Washington research figures as evidence of a broader move away from organised religion: “Religious identity has been worn lightly in the UK for some time. Today’s stats, like those of the Census, show the large population who don’t believe in gods today feel much less tied to the religious label of their family, school, or community.”

However, experienced theologians argue that while formal religious affiliation may be changing, Christian faith itself is not disappearing but being expressed in new ways.

The shifting religious landscape is not unique to Britain but part of a wider trend across Western nations, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, France, and Spain. In South Korea, 43 per cent of those raised as Christians have abandoned the religion, while 7 per cent have converted to another faith.

By contrast, Christianity continues to thrive in many parts of the world. In the Philippines, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, more than 92 per cent of those brought up Christian still identify with the faith. In Hungary and Poland, Christian retention rates remain remarkably high, at 98 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively.

Despite the decline of institutional Christianity in Britain, some Christian groups are experiencing significant growth. While Anglicanism remains the country’s largest denomination, Pentecostal churches have seen a 25 per cent rise in followers, with Orthodox Christianity increasing by 11 per cent and newer Christian movements expanding by 10 per cent.

Much of this growth - some church leaders even speak of a "revival" - is being driven by younger generations and immigrant communities, demonstrating that Christianity is not vanishing but adapting to meet the spiritual needs of a changing society.

As Britain continues to evolve, so too does its religious landscape. The figures suggest that while institutional Christianity is in decline, personal faith and spiritual exploration persist in different forms.

Whether this trend signals a permanent transformation or the potential for a future religious resurgence remains uncertain, but it is clear that the country’s religious identity is undergoing profound change.