Triple threat: Mali Christians caught between government repression, censorship and extremist attacks

Christians in Mali are raising alarms over escalating persecution after the military junta’s sweeping political crackdown earlier this May.

The move, which dissolved all political parties and scrapped key protections for civic participation, has triggered fears of broader repression, including threats to religious freedom.

The decree, broadcast on national television on May 13, announced the dissolution of all political organisations and parties across the country.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Christian and civil society leaders and human rights advocates, who say the authoritarian shift is deepening “a climate of fear and intimidation”.

Pastor Charles Yabaga Diarra, speaking under a pseudonym due to safety concerns, told Open Doors, a global charity that assists persecuted Christians, that the atmosphere since the ban has become increasingly oppressive: “You can feel it everywhere. People are afraid to talk. It has weakened the civil space.

“If they can silence the politicians, what is to stop them from silencing the churches?” he asked.

From Open Doors Sub-Saharan Africa, Jo Newhouse, described the junta’s actions as “another step in the increasing deterioration of respect for basic human rights”.

She linked the May 13 announcement to a broader pattern of rights erosion since the military seized power in a 2021 coup.

“Christians in Mali have faced increasing persecution over the past few years,” she stated.

“By closing the democratic space, and further encroaching on civil liberties, the junta is adding unwelcome pressure to an already volatile situation,” she added.

Ms Newhouse further highlighted that the threat is particularly acute in Mali’s central and border regions, such as the volatile Liptako-Gourma zone where jihadist groups are active.

“Violence has caused mass displacement and a humanitarian crisis. Although everyone is affected, Christians are preferred targets of the jihadists and as a minority face added complexities,” she explained.

Pastor Diarra corroborated this, noting that analysts warn that jihadists have encircled Bamako, but reliable information is being tightly controlled.

According to Open Doors, he said: “We need to tell the truth – it doesn’t mean we don’t love our country. Hundreds of people are displaced and unable to farm in parts of Central Mali and it is a huge concern.

“The government has its own bloggers - they are on all networks. You are not allowed to say exactly what is happening in the in the country. The government is following everyone. You are not allowed to share images of people, villages who are displaced, or if people are killed.

“I know of people who have been abducted. Dissidents and activists are being followed.”

As Mali is listed as the 14th most dangerous country for Christians, according to Open Doors’ World Watch List, Pastor Diarra said the Christian community must remain vigilant: “We don’t know what is going to happen next, but the church needs to be prepared.

“As Christians, we need to intensify our prayers. We need to get involved and not buy into all the propaganda.”