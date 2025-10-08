Thousands of Christians sign letter against conversion therapy ban

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Hundreds of church leaders and thousands of ordinary Christians have signed an open letter to the new Equalities Minister, Olivia Bailey, to reconsider plans for a ban on “conversion therapy”.

Critics of proposed bans on “conversion therapy” have previously noted that existing laws already make abuse of any kind illegal.

Additional laws aimed at “conversion therapy” are, critics argue, simply designed to placate a fringe lobby and could end up being used to criminalise normal Christian behaviour.

The open letter is part of a campaign run by The Christian institute called “Let us Pray” and has been signed by nearly 1,000 church leaders and more than 3,000 lay believers.

The letter raises concerns that the new law against “conversion therapy”, which is currently being drafted by Bailey’s department, could penalise parents who refuse to affirm their children’s homosexuality or trans identity.

Standard Christian practices like praying for someone or counselling them could, they fear, also fall foul of the law.

“As Christians, we oppose abuse of any kind and are grateful for the many good laws that exist. However, the lead campaigners for a new law routinely conflate the ordinary work of churches with abuse," the letter reads.

"They imply that merely expressing Christian beliefs on sexuality and gender in prayer and pastoral conversations constitutes ‘conversion therapy’ and should be outlawed.

“Humanists UK has even called for repentance – which is central to the Gospel – to be included in a ban."

Aside from mandating what Christians cannot do, a new law, could potentially decree what they should do.

The letter cites a similar law that came into effect in Victoria, Australia, “Official state guidance on how to comply with the law tells Christians how to pray and what they can and cannot teach – effectively imposing a new state-mandated theology.

"The guidance also stated until recently that a parent discouraging their child from taking puberty blockers is guilty of unlawful conversion therapy. This was only removed following a backlash.”

Signatories of the letter include Andy Lines, Presiding Bishop of Anglican Network in Europe, Graham Nicholls, Director of Affinity Church Network, and theologian Ian Paul.