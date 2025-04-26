Thousands in Rome attend funeral of 'humble' Pope Francis

Staff writer
Pope Francis sealed coffin.
Pope Francis' sealed coffin. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Thousands of people crowded into St Peter's Square on Saturday morning for the funeral of Pope Francis. 

World leaders attending the funeral included US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.  

About 250 cardinals, as well other clergy, and religious brothers and sisters also attended the funeral Mass in St Peter's Square. 

According to Vatican estimates, around 200,000 crowded into the square and surrounding areas to be a part of the occasion. 

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday of a stroke and heart failure. He had been weakened in his final months after battling double pneumonia, for which he was hospitalised for several weeks in February. 

In the days leading up to his funeral, thousands processed passed his open coffin in St Peter's Basilica to pay their respects. 

Pope Francis has been remembered as "humble" and "a Pope of the people" by the interim head of the Church of England, Stephen Cottrell. 

"He was a great Pope. But first and foremost, he was a follower of Jesus," he wrote in The Telegraph

He continued, "The whole world has been touched by his life and ministry. The whole world mourns his passing. The whole world would do well to follow his example."

In line with his wishes, the Pope will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major, the first pontiff to be buried there in 350 years.

