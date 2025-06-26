The Newsboys dropped by record label following Tait revelations

Michael Tait (second from the right) was the frontman of the Christian group Newsboys. (Facebook/Newsboys)

Record label Capitol Christian Music Group has dropped The Newsboys from their roster as a result of the Michael Tait scandal.

Tait, who was previously the lead singer in the Newsboys, was accused in an investigation by The Roys Report of drug use, and of grooming and sexually assaulting young men in incidents stretching back over 20 years.

Tait stood down from The Newsboys in January, before the allegations were made. However, following the accusations, he admitted that the allegations were "largely true".

"For some two decades, I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way. I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it — sin," he said.

"I'm ashamed to admit that for years I have lied and deceived my family, friends, fans, and even misled my bandmates about aspects of my life. I was, for the most part, living two distinctly different lives.

"I was not the same person on stage Sunday night that I was at home on Monday. I was violating everything I was raised to believe by my God-fearing Dad and Mom, about walking with Jesus and was grieving the very God I loved and sang about for most of my life. By His grace, I can say that for the past six months, I have lived a singular life—one of utter brokenness and total dependence on a loving and merciful God."

While The Roys Report claims that the allegations against Tate had been circulating for decades and were “Nashville’s worst kept secret”, Tait’s former bandmates claim to have been completely unaware of his behaviour.

Speaking at Elevate Music Festival at Highlands Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, Adam Agee, who took over from Tait as the band’s lead singer, told the crowd that the band had been dropped by its record label, Capitol Christian Music Group, as a result of the Tait scandal.

The Newboys have also had their music taken off air at a number of radio stations and have been cancelled by a number of venues and promoters, he said.

Agee told the crowd, “It was so shocking to us, because that’s not the guy we knew … The guy that we knew, that we’ve been on the road with, he was our family. He was our brother, and a friend to our families, to our kids ...

“It just has been devastating to us, and our families have felt like our names (have) been dragged through the mud because of all this, and it’s really, really hurt our kids.”