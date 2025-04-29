TD Jakes ushers in new era at The Potter’s House with leadership transition to daughter

Bishop TD Jakes (L), Sarah Jakes Roberts (C) and her husband Pastor Touré Roberts (R) during Sunday's announcement. (Photo: Facebook/TD Jakes Ministries)

Influential pastor and founder of Dallas megachurch The Potter’s House, Bishop TD Jakes, announced a major leadership transition on Sunday.

Jakes' daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband Pastor Touré Roberts will assume senior pastoral roles later this year, marking a new chapter for the church.

Founded in 1996, The Potter’s House has grown into a global ministry with thousands attending in-person each week and many more tuning into broadcasts.

The leadership move comes as Bishop Jakes, after nearly five decades of leadership, prepares to shift his focus toward broader economic and community initiatives, while continuing his role as Chairman of the Board and spiritual overseer of The Potter’s House.

Reflecting on his journey, Bishop Jakes highlighted the urgent need for ministries to adapt to today's social and economic challenges. His decision to elevate his daughter and son-in-law has apparently been shaped by a strategic, years-long process aimed at ensuring continuity and innovation for the ministry’s future.

The Roberts are no strangers to leadership within The Potter’s House. Since relocating from Los Angeles to Dallas in 2022, they have steadily taken on greater responsibilities, including their installation as assistant pastors in 2023. Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah are also the founders of ONE | A Potter’s House Church and Woman Evolve respectively.

Both leaders bring a dynamic vision aimed at bridging generational gaps and adapting to cultural evolution, while remaining rooted in the church’s foundational mission.

Bishop Jakes expressed: "Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter's House, we will honour our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative, ministry for the coming age.

"This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn't an ending, it's an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve."

Pastor Touré said: "We are committed to building a ministry that carries the heart of Bishop Jakes into a future that is both faithful and forward-thinking.”

Pastor Sarah added: "This is not just a call to serve. It's a mandate to lead with compassion, clarity, and courage."

The announcement comes after a period of major transitions for Bishop Jakes, marked by a medical crisis in November 2024 and the final International Leadership Summit (ILS) hosted earlier this month in Orlando.

Under the banner of "Changing of the Guard," the ILS event foreshadowed Sunday's pivotal announcement and focused on preparing the next generation of leaders across various sectors.

While stepping back from daily pastoral duties, Bishop Jakes will significantly expand his influence through multiple ventures under the TD Jakes Group, including real estate, social impact projects, and a fresh collaboration with iHeartMedia to launch a series of podcasts.

His upcoming podcast, My Next Chapter, aims to address major societal challenges and inspire action. In June, Bishop Jakes will host the Good Soil Forum in Dallas to support small business owners, followed by an economic empowerment summit on Martha’s Vineyard in August.