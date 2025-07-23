Slovenia votes in favour of assisted suicide

Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The European nation of Slovenia has voted to allow assisted suicide, the latest in a number of countries to move towards the controversial practice.

Under the Slovenian plans, terminally-ill adults who face severe suffering with no other prospects for relief or recovery will be permitted to end their lives.

The Slovenian bill passed by 50 votes to 34, with three people abstaining. Last year a consultative referendum in the country found that 55 per cent of people were in favour of legalising assisted suicide.

A number of countries, including Canada, Australia and Belgium, already permit the practice, with the British Parliament voting in favour of a similar law for England and Wales earlier last month.

Proposals to allow assisted suicide are also currently being considered in France and Scotland.

The proposals passed by Westminster are yet to become law. They must still pass through the House of Lords, which is not expected to debate the issue until September. The Lords do not traditionally oppose legislation that is part of the government’s election manifesto.

However, this proposal is neither government legislation nor was it in the Labour manifesto. Instead, it is a private member’s bill brought forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

Campaigners against assisted suicide have encouraged people to write to members of the House of Lords, particularly to those who are undecided on the issue.

The law, if passed, will not apply to Scotland, which is currently considering its own proposals.

The Scottish bill is currently at the committee stage, allowing MSPs to propose and debate amendments. No date has yet been given for the conclusion of the committee stage, meaning that a final vote on the issue is likely to take place in either late 2025 or early 2026, depending on the intensity of discussions at the committee stage.

Earlier this year the Church of Scotland reaffirmed its position against the practice of assisted suicide following a heartfelt debate at its General Assembly.