Sheffield churches' environmental stewardship gets a welcome boost

Garden volunteers Emma and Ruth. (Photo: Diocese of Sheffield)

A group of nine churches across Sheffield has received a donation of free gardening tools as part of a citywide effort to promote environmental care and community engagement.

The tools, supplied by Spear and Jackson Tools Ltd, are part of a wider project led by Nature Recovery Sheffield (NRS) to enhance access to green spaces and support local biodiversity projects.

NRS, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust (SRWT), brings together community organisations, faith groups, and businesses to encourage nature-friendly land use across the city.

In partnership with the Diocese of Sheffield and other allies, NRS is running a three-year programme aimed at empowering local groups to actively steward and restore urban nature.

The churches chosen for the tool donation are already involved in ecological initiatives, including wildlife-friendly gardening, food growing, and land restoration.

Eco Church Champion Margaret Ainger and SRWT’s Communities Officer Lucy Graham recently visited five of the sites to hand over the donated tools and witness the progress already underway.

Beyond the spades and trowels lies a deeper mission - one that blends care for creation with care for community.

According to Margaret Ainger, the enthusiasm of the church volunteers was just as inspiring as their gardens: “It was such a joy to deliver garden tools to Sheffield churches who are actively working on their land for the good of nature, their congregations and their communities.

“The best part was meeting people and being shown the amazing work already being done and hearing about ambitious plans for the future. Inspirational!

“All the churches are working to support local people who are struggling with the cost of living, and many are also growing food and herbs to supplement the communal meals they are offering.

“The churches were delighted to receive this support and thank Spear and Jackson Ltd, who have generously supplied tools to these nine churches.”

St Mary’s Handsworth is enhancing its church garden with guidance from NRS.

With fresh volunteer energy and new tools in hand, they plan to make the space more accessible and welcoming for both nature and people, especially visitors like members of their dementia café.

Rector of St Mary’s Father Keith Johnson expressed gratitude for the support: “Gardening is much easier with the right tools … We are in the process of trying to improve the garden to make it more accessible and inviting, encouraging our volunteers and wanting to provide an opportunity for growing and pottering to others, like the dementia café members, to aid well-being and growing their own veg or flowers. These tools will aid us with this project.”

The Vine Sheffield has also embraced its environmental role with a thriving community garden.

Volunteers Emma and Ruth see their gardening work as more than soil and seedlings - it’s an extension of the church’s community engagement.

“We are so grateful for the incredibly kind donation of tools and equipment here at The Vine Sheffield,” expressed Emma Wynters, Community Garden Leader.

“They will be put to use immediately in our aim to continue working on improving our environmental stewardship, and our vision of creating a thriving, safe and welcoming space for people in the church and the local community to rest, connect and share.”

St Mary’s Bramall Lane, located along one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, is proving that urban green spaces matter.

Their team of volunteers cares for established trees, cultivates produce for shared meals, and grows floral arrangements for church celebrations.

St Peter’s and St Oswald’s, located near Abbeydale Road, oversee a large plot of land and plan to expand their efforts using the new equipment.

St Paul’s Norton Lees is already engaged in wildlife conservation and food growing.

Their initiatives include wildlife boxes, bug hotels and careful mowing to preserve habitats.

With the new tools, they aim to expand these efforts and support their community meal programmes.

Other recipient churches include St Peter’s Greenhill, St John’s Park, St Chad’s Woodseats and Christ Church Hillsborough and Wadsley Bridge.

With environmental stewardship woven into their spiritual mission, Sheffield’s churches are becoming vibrant hubs for ecological action - where gardens flourish alongside faith, and the simple gift of a garden tool becomes a seed for transformation.