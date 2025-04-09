Scottish Holocaust heroine’s faith and courage spotlighted in new documentary for schools

Jane Haining (Photo: Church of Scotland)

A powerful new documentary spotlighting the unwavering Christian faith of Jane Haining, the only Scot to be officially honoured as “Righteous Among the Nations” for her sacrifice during the Holocaust, is being created for schools across Scotland.

Commissioned by the Unison trade union, the film tells the story of Haining’s spiritual conviction and quiet heroism, charting her journey from a humble upbringing in rural Dumfriesshire to the horrors of Auschwitz - where she died after standing by the Jewish children she had vowed to protect.

Haining’s devotion to her beliefs was central to every stage of her life. Raised on a farm near Dunscore in Dumfriesshire, she was deeply rooted in her Christian upbringing and later served as matron of the Scottish Mission School in Budapest from 1932 to 1944.

The school, run by the Church of Scotland, educated 400 girls, both Christian and Jewish, aged 6 to 16.

When World War II broke out, her employers urged her to return home for her safety.

But Haining’s famous response echoed her faith and deep sense of duty: "If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness?"

Her niece, Deirdre McDowell, who appears in the film, described Haining’s decision to remain as an extension of her belief that God was with her: "Jane had a strong Christian faith and for her to move to Budapest alone, a city where she knew no-one and learn the language was an amazing thing to do. But she felt that as long as she had God with her and followed Christ's teachings, she would be all right and that was her maxim throughout her life."

The documentary includes classroom interviews at Dumfries Academy, where Haining was dux in 1915.

Mrs McDowell recently presented a rare family photograph, featuring Jane, her sister Agnes, and colleagues from the Scottish Mission School, as part of the filming to Heather Chalk, a History teacher at Dumfries Academy, who received it with honour.

As an element of the school’s Religious, Moral and Philosophy Studies course, Chalk and S2 pupils at the school are using Haining’s life as a lens to study moral courage, faith, and resistance during genocide, highlighting how her spiritual convictions shaped her moral choices.

"The lessons provided a valuable opportunity to examine the ethical challenges she encountered, fostering meaningful discussions on courage, sacrifice and moral decision-making in the face of adversity," Mrs McDowell said.

"Jane was an ordinary yet extraordinary person and her sacrifice shows them that little things can mean so, so much. She did not do anything huge, she looked after children and was a humble, kind, brave and compassionate person.

"If we followed her example and treated our fellow human beings like she did, the world would be a much more wonderful place."

Chalk said that teaching Haining’s story made the Holocaust more tangible for students: "Jane Haining is an alumnus of Dumfries Academy and by linking the Holocaust narrative to her life, the tragedy became more personal for the students, helping them understand how closely it resonates with their own community."

Though she was later arrested in 1944 - betrayed by someone she confronted for stealing scarce food set aside for the girls - Haining’s last words to her pupils reflected her enduring gentleness and faith: “Don’t worry, I’ll be back by lunch.”

After being jailed in Budapest, Haining was deported in a cattle wagon alongside Hungarian Jews to Auschwitz, where she was assigned prisoner number 79467.

Aged 47, she died within months, officially of illness, though many believe she was killed in a gas chamber.

Despite the brutal end, her story is remembered not through her death, but through the faith-driven love that defined her life, and in tribute to her sacrifice, the UK Government posthumously awarded Haining the Heroine of the Holocaust medal.

Elder Pam Mitchell from Dunscore Parish Church, which houses a permanent exhibition in Haining’s memory, said the matron’s life offers timeless lessons.

"With her Christian values, Jane showed kindness, fairness and compassion to all her pupils," she said.

"Her example, to stand up for what she believed in may help young people to become more confident in speaking out, and acting against prejudice.

"Who she was and what she stood for is still very important in our world today."

Mark Ferguson, the Unison Scottish convener and Renfrewshire branch secretary, said that the documentary is part of a broader initiative to support Holocaust education through storytelling: “Our study tours allow individuals to learn about the Holocaust and feel connected more closely through Jane Haining's story. These delegates can then relay her story and educate the wider community on the horrors of the Holocaust. Unison has commissioned a film to illustrate our work, Jane's story and the Scottish connection to the horrific events at Auschwitz Birkenau.”

Unison is planning a formal launch of the film in January 2026, with Renfrewshire Provost Lorraine Cameron supporting the initiative.

The response from Renfrewshire schools will help determine whether the film will be offered more widely across Scotland.