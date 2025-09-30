Scots appear to be cautious about legalising assisted suicide

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Data from a YouGov bimonthly tracker suggests that more people in Scotland oppose the legalisation of assisted suicide.

Over a third (38%) of Scots surveyed said they believed the law should not be changed to allow suicide in the case of a person with an incurable but non-terminal illness. This was more than the third who want to see the law changed.

The sample size was small - just 156 people - however the data does collate with other trackers in Scotland showing greater opposition than support towards assisted suicide.

Scotland is currently considering its own bill that would legalise assisted suicide. It is separate from the Kim Leadbeater bill making its way through the House of Lords.

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is currently in the Committee Stage, and a final vote on the issue is likely to be next year.

Critics of the proposal, including The Christian Institute, have accused the proposed legislation of being vague, noting that “terminally ill” is defined as being when an “advanced and progressive disease, illness or condition from which they are unable to recover and that can reasonably be expected to cause their premature death”.

It has also been noted that, even if the Scottish bill passes, the Scottish government would not actually be able to implement the law without receiving additional devolved powers from the British government.

Opposition to the bill has come from Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney. Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Swinney said he agreed with the view that the proposed law represents an “unsurmountable risk to disabled people's equality and human rights”.

That view was put forward by a Labour MSP and wheelchair user Pam Duncan-Glancy. Duncan-Glancy was herself referring to a legal opinion by Tom Cross KC, who wrote for The Christian Institute that both the Westminster and Scottish bills would breach the European Convention on Human Rights.