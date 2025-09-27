Report highlights discrimination against Christian prisoners in Pakistan

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A new report has suggested that Christian and Hindu prisoners in Pakistani jails may face discrimination.

“Hope Behind Bars” was the result of a three year study by the Pakistan Bishops’ Conference’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP).

Some inmates said they had not faced discrimination during their time in jail, however others claimed that Christian prisoners were often treated as “untouchables” by both prison staff and other prisoners.

They would often be given degrading tasks and denied basic provisions like soap, blankets and proper utensils for eating and drinking.

Zakria John, a former prisoner, said that on one occasion 100 Christian prisoners were not given cups to drink from, but vessels used in washrooms.

"Only six plates were provided for one hundred inmates. We took turns eating from these limited utensils … Initially, we were confined to a room previously used for tuberculosis patients, with used syringes scattered throughout."

He continued, “A worker occasionally provided us with soap fragments, although he faced questioning when discovered. After using the toilet, we often had to clean our hands by rubbing them against the wall …”

According to the report, Muslim prisoners are able to have their sentences reduced if they memorise the Quran or observe Ramadan. Non-Muslims have no equivalent options.

Between 2022 and 2025 almost 2,000 Muslim prisoners in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were able to secure early release via such schemes. No minority faith prisoners did.

The NCJP said that Pakistani officials often refused to cooperate with their investigations, adding that information provided by inmates was significantly at odds with official figures.

As an example, one Christian prisoner claimed that there were more than 500 Christians in just one prison in Punjab Province. Officials from the province however claimed that there are only 1,180 non-Muslims in all its jails.

Thomas Mueller, an analyst at anti-persecution charity Open Doors, said, “The study raises grave questions concerning what is hidden from public view.

“The researchers describe a three-year struggle to access basic information, including legal and procedural limitations and lack of cooperation from authorities. This in itself is extremely worrying.”

Open Doors ranks Pakistan as the 8th worst country in the world for anti-Christian persecution. Christians are often the targets of accusations of blasphemy against Islam, which can result in arrest or even lynching. Christian women have experienced rape, forced conversion, and forced marriage to Muslims.