Quakers condemn unprecedented police raid on meeting house

The Quakers have condemned the actions of the Metropolitan Police who raided the Quaker’s Westminster Meeting House on Thursday last week and arrested six young women.

The incident happened at around 7:15pm when more than 20 uniformed officers broke into the premises unannounced and conducted a search. The raid was not targeting a religious ceremony, but a meeting held by a protest group called Youth Demand.

Youth Demand is not affiliated with the Quakers but was using their premises to hold meetings. The group bills itself as a “new youth resistance campaign fighting for an end to genocide” and is broadly anti-Israel and anti-climate change.

Youth Demand has already carried out acts of “civil disobedience” and police allege that they were planning actions to “shut down” London in April. Youth Demand claim that the purpose of the meeting was "an opportunity to share plans for non-violent civil resistance actions".

A spokesperson for the Quakers criticised the police action, "We strongly condemn the violation of our place of worship. This is a direct result of stricter protest laws that have stripped away nearly all avenues for challenging the status quo."

Paul Parker, Recording Clerk for Quakers in Britain, added that it was the first time in living memory that a person was arrested in a Quaker meeting house.

"This aggressive violation of our place of worship and the forceful removal of young people holding a protest group meeting clearly shows what happens when a society criminalises protest," he said.

"Freedom of speech, assembly, and fair trials are essential parts of free public debate, which underpin democracy."

The Quakers have a long history of social activism. Many Quakers were at the forefront of the movement that campaigned for the end of the slave trade in the 19th century. Quakers like Elizabeth Fry were also campaigners for prison reform.

International development agency Christian Aid said the raid sends a "chilling message" and is a worrying sign of protests being criminalised.

Christian Aid’s Head of UK Advocacy and Campaigns, Jennifer Larbie, said: “Christian Aid is very concerned over the police raid and arrest of six young people in Westminster Quaker Meeting House last week and stands in solidarity with those committed to peaceful, nonviolent action towards global justice.

“Like many faith communities, Westminster Quakers offered their spiritual home as a safe space for those working for peace – a simple act of hope in a broken world. The raid is a worrying sign of the criminalisation of protest in the UK and sends a chilling message to young people who want to use their voice to demand change for good.”

The Metropolitan Police told Sky News: "Youth Demand have stated an intention to 'shut down' London over the month of April using tactics including 'swarming' and road blocks.

"While we absolutely recognise the importance of the right to protest, we have a responsibility to intervene to prevent activity that crosses the line from protest into serious disruption and other criminality."