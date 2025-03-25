Primary school in area where just 1% are Muslim cancels Easter service for diversity reasons

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A primary school in Hampshire has cancelled this year’s Easter events on the grounds that they would not align with the school’s “values of inclusivity and respect for diversity”.

Stephanie Mander, headteacher of Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, wrote to parents informing them that the traditional Easter service and Easter bonnet parade would not be taking place this year.

She said, “We understand that this change may be disappointing for some, especially those who have cherished these traditions over the years.

“However, we believe that this decision aligns with our values of inclusivity and respect for diversity.

“We are exploring alternative ways to celebrate the season in future years, that will be inclusive of all children and reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community.”

The decision has been criticised online, with some asking if Ms Mander is also planning on cancelling Christmas, or suggesting that events from all religions be celebrated, rather than cancelling them all.

One commenter said, “I don’t get it personally. It’s an experience that’s in walking distance of the school. Parents have always been given the option to not attend.”

It is also unclear what diversity Ms Mander is referring to. According to the 2021 Census, 45 per cent of Eastleigh residents identify as Christian while the same proportion say they have no religion. The next closest religions are Hinduism and Islam, which represent 1 per cent each of Eastleigh’s population.

When nationality is taken into account, Eastleigh appears to be even more homogenous, with 94.2% of Eastleigh residents saying in the Census that they identify as English, Welsh, British or some combination thereof. Only 4.4% identified as completely non-British.