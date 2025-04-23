Pope's body transferred to St Peter's Basilica

The Pope lying in state inside St Peter's Basilica. (Photo: Vatican Media)

The body of Pope Francis has been carried to St Peter's Basilica where it will lie in state until his funeral on Saturday.

Until now it had been in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, where the Pope passed away on Easter Monday.

At a ceremony to mark the start of the transfer, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, gave a prayer of thanks for the ministry of Pope Francis over the last 12 years.

“As we now leave this home, let us thank the Lord for the countless gifts He bestowed on the Christian people through His servant, Pope Francis,” he prayed.

“Let us ask Him, in His mercy and kindness, to grant to the late Pope an eternal home in the kingdom of heaven, and to comfort with the celestial hope the papal family, the Church in Rome, and the faithful throughout the world.”

The coffin then processed through the Vatican’s Santa Marta Square and into St Peter’s Square where some 20,000 people had gathered to pray and pay their respects.

It was placed in front of the Altar of the Confession and a short service was held by cardinals and other clergy.

There will now be a period of public mourning for Francis until his funeral on 26 April.

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday after a period of ill-health, having been recently hospitalised with double pneumonia.

In spite of his ill-health, he delighted the crowds with a final public appearance in St Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, which included a ride in his popemobile.