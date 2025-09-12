Poll highlights gender and political divide when it comes to marriage and having children

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A poll of young American voters has revealed that men and women aged 18 to 29 have noticeably different priorities in life, even when they vote for the same political candidates.

A considerable difference can be seen between male voters for Donald Trump and female supporters of Kamala Harris.

Asked to define success, the male Trump voter’s most common answer was having children. By contrast, having children placed 12th out of 13 answers to the same question by female Harris voters.

Young women, and indeed men, who voted for Harris instead were most likely to define success as having a fulfilling job or career, something that placed third on the list for male Trump voters.

Female Trump voters were more likely to say that achieving financial independence was the definition of success, although it was followed closely by having a fulfilling job or career.

Marriage and family is noticeably less important to Harris supporters than Trump voters. Being married placed only 11th out of 13 for female Harris voters, while for the male voters it was slightly higher at nine, with having children placed at 10.

Female Trump voters prioritised marriage as much as male Harris voters, also placing it at number nine on their list. Having children placed slightly higher at six out of 13.

“Being spiritually grounded” was ranked at four of 13 priorities by female Trump voters, at seven by male Trump voters, and at nine and 11 by female and male Harris voters respectively.

The NBC News Decision Desk Poll also found that young women are generally more anxious than men. Around one in five (19 per cent) of men admitted to feeling “anxious or worried about the future”. Among young women the figure was significantly higher, with a third saying they felt anxiety about the future.

The poll had nearly 3,000 respondents in the 18-29 age bracket and was carried out online from 13 August to 1 September.