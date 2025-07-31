Peers warn against new Islamophobia definition

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Dozens of members of the House of Lords have said that plans to create a new definition of 'Islamophobia' are a threat to free speech and social harmony.

In an open letter, the 36 peers warned that the proposed non-statutory definition would be used to shut down debate about Islam. They said that “defining ‘Islamophobia/Anti-Muslim Hatred’ and urging universities to prohibit it will inevitably inhibit legitimate academic research about Islam.”

Anyone perceived to have committed 'Islamophobia' at a university could find themselves facing severe sanctions. As an example, the Lords pointed to the former head of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, Sir Trevor Phillips.

Phillips was suspended from the Labour Party for falling foul of the party’s Islamophobia definition, which it is now considering imposing on the whole country. Although Phillips was later reinstated, the incident demonstrates how accusations of Islamophobia can be used to stifle free speech.

The letter also notes that even without a more stringent definition, the term 'Islamophobia' is already being used to attack those who are critical of Islam or the behaviour of Muslims.

The Islamic Human Rights Commission nominated Baroness Casey for “Islamophobe of the Year” in 2017, not long after her report on social cohesion claimed that many Muslim communities had effectively segregated themselves from British society rather than integrating.

Sarah Champion MP was also shortlisted for the award. She played a key role in exposing rape gangs in Rotherham comprising mostly Pakistani-heritage men.

The Lords argue that Muslims in Britain need no special treatment and that there are already laws such as the Public Order Act 1986, which are meant to protect people from racial or religious hatred and discrimination.

Other critics, including Conservative MP Nick Timothy, state that even the Public Order Act is a threat to free speech, with a number of people already arrested and sometimes convicted for offending Islam.

The Christian Institute has also got involved in the debate, providing evidence to the Islamophobia Working Group, which is considering the government’s proposal.

The Institute said, “A new term risks confusing criticism of Islam as a religion – a democratic right – with hostility to Muslims as people. This confusion is most explicit with the term Islamophobia.

“Formally embracing a concept of ‘cultural racism’ risks threatening the freedom to criticise aspects of Islamic culture. A member of an organisation that has signed up to this kind of definition could be disciplined for Islamophobia if they criticise mandatory female head coverings or suggest that UK law is preferable to sharia law.

“Free speech protections are afforded for discussion and criticism of religion under section 29J of the Public Order Act, which do not apply to race. If defined as a race, Islam could therefore receive special protection from criticism, thereby undermining healthy debate and democratic discussion.”