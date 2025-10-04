Palestinians and Israelis must be treated equally under Trump-Blair Gaza peace plan, says Christian Aid

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Christian Aid has called for Palestinians and Israelis to be treated as equals in any new peace framework for Gaza following the announcement earlier this week of a new peace plan led by US President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

The 20-point proposal, backed by Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, lays out a roadmap for a ceasefire, hostage exchanges, Israeli troop withdrawals, and reconstruction.

William Bell, Christian Aid’s Head of Middle East Policy & Advocacy, welcomed the commitment to aid access and interfaith dialogue but said that true peace would remain out of reach without justice for Palestinians.

He said: “The conflict in Gaza has taken a devastating toll on the lives of people in Gaza, witnessed by our partners who have seen death and destruction on a scale of unimaginable proportions.



“Christian Aid has consistently called on the international community to do everything in its power to force Israel to allow aid into Gaza, halt its brutal military campaign and implement a ceasefire that would both end the suffering and see the hostages released.



“The plan proposed by the White House answers some of those calls, in addition to the importance of interfaith dialogue. There is also a firm commitment to ensure no one is forced to leave Gaza and those who wish to do so will have the freedom to return.”

The framework demands Hamas halt its military campaign, disarm, and release all hostages within 72 hours.

In exchange, Israel would free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life terms and 1,700 detainees held since the 2023 escalation.

Israeli forces would begin withdrawing, though they would retain a security buffer zone inside Gaza — a point likely to face resistance.

A technocratic council of Palestinian and international experts would manage daily governance, supervised by a “Board of Peace” led by President Trump and joined by other world leaders.

Sir Tony Blair, who has been in talks with Washington and regional powers, has been invited to co-head that board.

Praising the initiative, Blair described it as “bold and intelligent … a huge signal of support and confidence in the future of Gaza.”

The plan also promises a large-scale reconstruction drive, managed by the UN and Red Crescent, with a “Trump economic development plan” pledging jobs, infrastructure, and renewed hope for Gaza’s population.

International reactions to the plan vary but for Bell at Christian Aid, the message remains clear: “A sustainable peace that secures justice, dignity and prosperity for all is not possible until the occupation of all Palestinian territory - including the West Bank and East Jerusalem - is ended, full accountability be implemented and Palestinians and Israelis are treated as equals.

“The Palestinian people must therefore be active participants in peace, not bystanders. That will require a clearer path to the international recognition of a state of Palestine.”