Over 13,000 children lose private school places due to VAT raid

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The government’s controversial decision to impose VAT on private school fees has led to over 13,000 children being pulled out of the independent sector, four times more than anticipated by the government.

According to the Independent Schools Council (ISC), by January 2025 the number of students in private schools was 538,215, down from 551,578 at the same time the previous year. The ISC data only covers around 80 per cent of private schools in England and Wales, so the real number of students leaving the sector is likely to be well over 13,000.

The controversial tax is currently facing a legal challenge brought by Christians and parents of children with SEND (Special Educational Needs), who claim the policy is discriminatory. Last month the High Court heard that around 6,500 children with SEND could lose their places in private schools due to the VAT change.

The results of the judicial review into the policy have yet to be released.

Caroline Santer, a headteacher who is helping to bring the case against the government, said that many smaller private schools are already being forced to close as a result of the tax, putting further pressure on state schools which must take on children whose parents can no longer afford the fees.

She said that the delay in resolving the issue meant further uncertainty for parents, who need to decide if they are able to meet the significant commitments required to send a child to private school.

Her words were echoed by Jill Holt, headteacher of a small Christian school in Dewsbury, "Our small church-based Christian school is unique and essential to the educational needs of our families, 25 per cent of whom have identified additional needs and 15 per cent with emerging additional needs."The longer it takes for the Government to reverse course, the harder it is for the school and our parents to plan ahead. Our fees, which are less than £4,000 a year, are a fraction of the national average of £22,000.

"Our families choose to send their children to us because of the Christian ethos, not because they are affluent - most have to sacrifice to send them to a school that upholds their Christian values and caters for their individual needs.”

The legal challenge is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, whose chief executive, Andrew Williams also called for the reversal of the government’s policy, calling it an “irrational and disproportionate attack on families”.