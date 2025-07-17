Nigeria still struggling to protect Christians from Fulani extremists

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Once again Nigerian authorities are being criticised for their failure to provide basic security for members of its Christian population.

The latest of many militant outrages occurred on 10 July in a seminary when gunmen kidnapped three students and killed a member of the Civil Defence Corps (CDC), Aid to the Church in Need reports. The seminary was previously targeted less than 10 months ago.

Islamist militants have carried out numerous attacks, kidnappings and massacres of Christians in parts of Nigeria. Local Christian leaders often allege that the security services are nowhere to be seen during such incidents, even when advance warning is given.

Even when the security services are present, they are not always capable of dealing with the militants. In one recent incident militants attacked a Catholic mission and were successfully driven off by the police. However, the police were not equipped to prevent the militants moving on to the market square and killing hundreds of civilians.

Christopher Aweneghieme, a member of the CDC, was killed at the seminary. He had little chance of stopping the assault due to the large numbers of attackers.

Bishop Gabriel Dunia of Auchi, speaking of the seminary kidnapping, said government representatives should come to the seminary: “They assured that they would stay to protect the area. But we haven’t seen any concrete action so far.”

Speaking to Catholic charity, Aid to the Church in Need, the bishop said, “I call on everyone, every person, to come to our aid, to pray for us, to make any effort – whatever it may be – material, spiritual or human – that helps us contain insecurity. Our local efforts are being overwhelmed.”

The bishop confirmed that the seminary is in contact with the kidnappers, via mediators in the hopes of recovering the three teenaged seminarians. While the church refuses to pay ransoms, previous kidnapping victims have been released after short stays in captivity, although others have been murdered.

The militants are believed to be from the Fulani ethnic group. Bishop Dunia added, “We don’t even know for sure what they want. But we see a growing pattern of attacks directed against Christian communities and institutions.”