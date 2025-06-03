New CEO for Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer as construction nears launch

An architectural rendering of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer

As one of the UK's most ambitious Christian projects prepares to break ground, the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ian Bullock, to help steer the initiative into its next chapter.

Former Chief Executive of the Royal College of Physicians, Dr Bullock, brings with him an extensive background in leadership.

He has held senior roles across multiple national and international health organisations, including the European Resuscitation Council and the Health Foundation.

In his leadership at the Royal College of Physicians, he oversaw an institution with 350 employees and a membership base of 40,000.

Located in Coleshill, close to Birmingham, the Eternal Wall is set to rise 160 feet into the skyline and feature a million bricks - each representing a documented answered prayer.

The project, more than 17 years in the making, aims to be a lasting symbol of hope, faith, and answered prayers.

A committed Christian, Dr Bullock sees his new role as a calling rather than just a career move.

“I’m so excited to have joined this team and am honoured to be supporting Richard and playing a part in making hope visible across the UK,” he said.

“Eternal Wall will tell stories of how great our God is and I cannot wait to drive this forward as we enter a very exciting few months.”

With Dr Bullock now taking the helm to oversee the daily management of the landmark development, founder Richard Gamble will dedicate his time to global engagement, fundraising, and gathering 200,000 prayer testimonies ahead of construction to be included in the monument’s digital archive.

Gamble has recently been touring the UK and USA, sharing the heart behind the project and rallying supporters.

“It feels like we have turned a corner in recent months and the addition of Ian will only help us get over the finish line quicker,” he said.

Designers and builders are in the final stages of refining cost estimates and coordinating logistics. A formal update is expected soon, outlining the start date and next steps.

“Our aim is to deliver a world class landmark that enables us to inspire the nations to pray,” Gamble added.

“Ian’s appointment is in keeping with those aspirations and a critical building block as we prepare for significant news.”

As the project inches toward groundbreaking, Gamble expressed gratitude for the continued support and prayers from backers around the world: “I am grateful to every supporter who has got us this far and I’d urge those passionate about God moving to keep us in their prayers during the next few months.”